Although the provincial government maintains it is continually making improvements to the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines, there appear to be gaps in the system.

During its April 1 regular monthly meeting, Inverness Municipal Council approved a committee of the whole recommendation to send a letter to Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Brendan McGuire, about the availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the municipality.

While he understands there are refrigeration requirements for vaccines, and there are reasons why there can only be so many sites, Warden Laurie Cranton hoped McGuire could advocate on their behalf.

The warden told council that some seniors in rural areas have had to drive up to two-and-a-half hours to access vaccine, noting he personally knows of people in their 90s who had to arrange transportation to Sydney.

Cranton said the province can do better but the minister did provide reasons to be optimistic. McGuire told the mayors and wardens the province is ramping up vaccine availability in communities, but the supply is limited.

This was the same day that the province confirmed that anyone 70 and older can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

According to the province, people can book appointments at community clinics and participating pharmacies across the province. They are offering Moderna or Pfizer vaccines for this age range.

The province also announced that people aged 55 to 64 will be able to book appointments to receive AstraZeneca vaccine at certain physician and pharmacy clinics.

Spokesperson Marla MacInnis told The Reporter the province has made improvements to the booking system since the roll-out first started, which includes an online queuing system.

She added that appointments will continue to be added as vaccine supply becomes available.

It is good that the province is continually trying to upgrade its system, but given the complaints from elected officials and frustrated residents, it appears there remains more work to do.

One of the major problems seems to surround appointment booking. According to accounts from some people looking to get vaccinated, it can take days for calls to get through to the toll-free number, and in the case of the online option, slots fill up too quickly for those without immediate computer or internet access.

The other problem is the location of some vaccination clinics. There are four alone within the Town of Antigonish, yet only one in Port Hawkesbury, and one in Inverness, leaving some parts of Cape Breton with the options of driving to Sydney or Antigonish.

And that exposes the main problem which is the lack of vaccine supply to Nova Scotia. It seems that especially for senior citizens, there simply isn’t enough vaccine to go around, unacceptably forcing people to now wait weeks to be vaccinated.

Since this demographic is one of the largest in the province, that’s an oversight that should have been foreseen. According to the 2016 census, approximately 140,260 Nova Scotians fell into the 65-80 age group.

With other large age brackets (such as those between 45 and 65) scheduled for vaccination in the coming weeks, hopefully the bugs will be worked out by then.

Perhaps Nova Scotia is a victim of its own success in keeping transmission and new cases of COVID-19 down since those grim days a year ago. When looking at the numbers of cases in other jurisdictions, perhaps they require more vaccine, and if that means this province does with less for the time being, that is a sacrifice everyone is being forced to make, whether or not they agree.

In the meantime, those awaiting their first and second doses will have to continue practicing the same patience they’ve demonstrated since the pandemic started.