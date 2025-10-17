Moncton, N.B.: Atlantic Canadian seafood took center stage in Europe last week as 12 companies from the region participated in the Conxemar International Frozen Seafood Trade Show in Vigo, Spain, from Oct. 7-9.

The delegation, led by the Food and Beverage Atlantic Association, promoted the region’s reputation for sustainable, high-quality seafood while exploring new export opportunities in European markets. Nova Scotia was represented by six companies, including Victoria Co-Operative Fisheries Limited, a long-standing player in the province’s thriving seafood industry.

“Atlantic Canada’s seafood industry has earned a global reputation for quality, sustainability, and reliability,” Sean Fraser, the minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) said. “This mission was about more than just promoting great products; it was about helping our businesses open new doors, build lasting relationships, and compete on a level playing field.”

Nova Scotia accounts for nearly 30 per cent of Canada’s total seafood exports, shipping 52 different seafood species to more than 70 countries.

Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Kent Smith emphasized the importance of expanding into new markets.

“At a time when economic growth is more vital than ever, we’re focused on what we can control,” Smith said. “Expanding into new markets, strengthening trade across Canada, and maintaining our reputation for reliability and quality.”

During the three-day trade show, Victoria Co-Operative Fisheries Limited, met with leading European distributors, buyers, and processors. Delegates showcased products ranging from live lobster and crab to shellfish, frozen fillets, and value-added seafood.

Held annually, Conxemar attracts more than 26,000 seafood industry professionals from around the world and is recognized as one of Europe’s premier trade events. Canada exported over $418 million of fish and seafood to the European Union in 2023, with lobster, cold-water shrimp, scallops, and hake among the top products.

Support from ACOA’s Regional Economic Growth through Innovation Program enabled Atlantic Canadian companies to expand their reach, adopt new technologies, and strengthen market connections. The Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) also facilitates these efforts by eliminating tariffs on most Canadian seafood exports to the EU.

A second Atlantic Canada delegation is scheduled to participate in Conxemar 2026 (Oct. 6-8), building on this year’s success and continuing to showcase the region’s world-class seafood on the global stage.