PORT HAWKESBURY: Continuing a longstanding tradition, the Town of Port Hawkesbury has once again enacted a Halloween night curfew to promote safety for trick-or-treaters.

During its Oct. 7 council meeting, members voted to approve a motion permitting trick-or-treating activities until 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.

“Halloween masks will not be permitted to be worn on town streets after 8 p.m., and a 10 p.m. curfew will be in effect for ages 16 years and under,” said the Town of Port Hawkesbury’s Chief Administrative Officer, Terry Doyle.

Following the meeting, Deputy Mayor Iain Langley, who chaired the session, said the curfew has been an important safety measure for several years.

“There’s children involved and it’s nighttime, they are knocking on stranger’s doors,” Deputy Mayor Langley said. He added that he recalls a time when a whistle was blown to signal the end of the evening’s festivities.

“So, this is not new, and I think it’s appropriate from a public safety perspective,” he said.

Council also highlighted several Halloween safety reminders, including turning off lights or displaying a sign if you’re not handing out treats, keeping porch or exterior lights on for visibility, ensuring doors and walkways are clear and accessible, and distributing only commercially wrapped candy or snacks.

Residents were also reminded to keep pets indoors during the evening.

Additional recommendations for children included dressing in bright colours, carrying a flashlight, and having parents inspect all treats before consumption.