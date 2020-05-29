IRON MINES: This year marks the ninth annual Middle River Run/Walk, a springtime fundraiser for L’Arche Cape Breton.

Due to COVID-19, L’Arche Cape Breton has decided this year’s run/walk will be taking place, virtually. Participants can choose their own location to complete their run or walk, or go to Upper West Side Road in Middle River to participate from the usual route. Those interested can complete their run or walk any time between 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 6 and 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 7.

To register, visit the “Middle River 10K Run and 5K Walk” event listing on: raceroster.com. There is also information for the on-line registry on the L’Arche Cape Breton’s Facebook page. Registration is $20 for runners and $10 for walkers. Runners are encouraged to use their Race Roster registration number to submit their run time on-line.

Prizes will be awarded to the top male, female, and youth runners. All proceeds are in support of L’Arche Cape Breton’s Day Programs.

For over 37 years, L’Arche Cape Breton has served and supported people with intellectual disabilities, focusing on what people can do and not on what they can’t. They currently operate six homes where 25 people with intellectual disabilities live, with Assistants. They also run seven Day Programs which offer meaningful ways for members to spend their days, as well as a chapel and a house of welcome and retreat. Assistants from all over the world come to live at L’Arche Cape Breton and experience the unique culture of the island. L’Arche chooses to live relationships in Christian communities as a sign that hope, love and unity in diversity are possible.