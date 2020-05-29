ANTIGONISH: Despite numerous cancellations over the next few months, the Antigonight Festival team is moving ahead to explore an adapted festival. Antigonight is presented by Antigonish Culture Alive, a community arts council and registered charity not-for-profit organization.

On behalf of the arts council, members extend their hearts to those who have lost loved ones, and thank those who have worked each day to provide basic and essential services during the state of emergency in Nova Scotia.

Antigonish Culture Alive board of directors is pleased to formally announce that the 11th Annual Antigonight Art After Dark Festival will be taking place this upcoming September 1-12. Although the COVID-19 pandemic will prevent them from hosting the festival as they’ve done for the past 10 years, the festival team is creatively and diligently working to create an alternative festival plan that will not only support creative professionals in the community, but may also be a bright spot for the community in the coming months.

Antigonight is currently accepting artist submissions until June 26 (midnight). They invite artists, collectives, and community organizations to submit project ideas that celebrate and consider all the ways that people can encounter art and be connected even if artists and the public cannot gather. The main question is to share a collective experience as individuals?

With respect to the health and safety of artists and the audience, organizers invite artists to propose unconventional ways to showcase their work and connect with people while adhering to public health directives. Organizers will be welcoming both on-line and offline projects to thefestival.

What will this festival look like? That’s largely up to the artists that submit, but while there are lots of challenges, there are also opportunities to try new ideas and methods, locales, and reimagine what it means to interact.

Antigonight is a free participatory arts festival presented by Antigonish Culture Alive, a community arts council and registered charity not-for-profit organization. From September 1-12, Antigonight will celebrate art through on-line and offline (e.g. installations, storefronts, broadcasts, etc.) and other platforms. The call for artists can be found at: www.antigonishculturealive.ca/antigonight. For more information please contact: emacdonald.antigonight@gmail.com.