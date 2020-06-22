Visitor restrictions eased, test results available via e-mail

HALIFAX: As Nova Scotia continues to record consecutive days and weeks without new cases of COVID-19, more restrictions have been lifted.

Some Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) hospital visitor restrictions have been changed.

Hospital inpatients will be permitted to identify one designated essential support person as a visitor. This support person can be a family member or friend. The designated person may rotate on a weekly basis.

“It is hard for patients to be separated from their loved ones during a hospital stay,” said Madonna MacDonald, NSHA vice-president health services. “This change is meant to support the care and mental well-being of our inpatients while at the same time keeping public health measures in place to protect patients and staff.”

The following measures will help ensure patient and visitor safety. All visitors must: be feeling well at the date and time of the visit; maintain a physical distance of two metres (six feet) from patients and staff at all times; wash their hands when entering and leaving the hospital and when entering and leaving the patient’s room; go directly to and from the patient’s room, or visit location, and remain there for the duration of the visit; and be screened upon entry.

Anyone with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, in self-isolation, or being tested for COVID-19 due to recent travel or potential exposure to the virus will not be permitted to enter.

Visitors are encouraged to wear a non-medical mask and cannot sit on the patient’s bed, use patient washrooms, share devices, books, food, or bring gifts or cards.

Patient visits will be scheduled through patient care teams to minimize the total number of visitors on an inpatient unit at one time. This is essential to ensure physical distancing can be maintained.

Scheduling of visits, visiting hours, as well as frequency and duration of visits will vary by site or inpatient unit based on the ability to manage and monitor public health guidelines. Care teams will be in touch directly with designated visitors to go over the new protocols and schedule visits. Do not contact the hospital to arrange a visit.

All other visitor restrictions currently in place will continue. Patients attending the hospital for appointments or procedures will continue to be asked to visit alone. Under exceptional circumstances (e.g. mobility concerns, substitute decision maker in place, etc.) patients can bring a support person.

Nova Scotians tested for COVID-19 will now be given the option to receive their results by e-mail.

This option will be provided to those who visit primary assessment centres, which are the COVID-19 testing locations people are directed to by 811.

“We want to deliver results more quickly to people, while also ensuring they have the information they need,” said Gary O’Toole, Senior Director, Population and Public Health at the NSHA. “The need for COVID-19 tests continues to be high and we also want to be prepared for potential second and third waves of the disease.”

Anyone registering at a primary assessment centre will be asked to provide their e-mail address. If an address is provided and test results are negative, an e-mail will be sent. The person will follow a link in the e-mail and will sign in using their Nova Scotia health card number to review their result. Information provided will help the person understand what they need to do next.

All positive results for COVID-19 will continue to be delivered by phone.

Results for anyone tested who did not provide an e-mail will be delivered by phone.

Public Health has also launched a toll-free number to support Nova Scotians with questions about their test results. This includes if someone does not receive their result within 72 hours.

In the past few months, more than 60 staff have been delivering test results to more than 40,000 Nova Scotians by phone. The majority of those results were given within the 48 to 72 hour range.

“We have learned a lot over the past few months,” said O’Toole. “Changing and adapting is a part of this process and we hope that these changes will be helpful to Nova Scotians.”