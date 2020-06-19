Waycobah man arrested on child pornography charges

WAYCOBAH FIRST NATION: The RCMP’s Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, has arrested a Waycobah man on child pornography offences.

On June 18, the RCMP’s ICE Unit – along with members of the Inverness District RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit, General Duty, and the RCMP Digital Forensic Services – searched a home in Waycobah.

Investigators were directed to the residence after a social media application notified law enforcement that child pornography was being shared on their service.

Wayne Thomas Prosper, 43, of Waycobah, has been charged with: transmitting child pornography; two counts of possession of child pornography; and accessing child pornography.

Prosper was released from custody on strict conditions and will appear in court on October 7.

In Nova Scotia it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography. This means that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police. Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act. The RCMP encourages citizens to be a voice for children who are victims of sexual exploitation by reporting any suspected offences to their local police or by using Canada’s National tipline for reporting on-line sexual exploitation of children at: www.cybertip.ca.