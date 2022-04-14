PORT HOOD: Voters in Inverness Municipal District 2 are going to the polls in June.

During the regular monthly meeting on April 7, council approved Tanya Tibbo as returning officer and Danita Gillis as assistant returning officer.

The election will take place on June 4, and votes will be cast either via telephone or the internet.

The election was called after the death of district 2 councillor and warden Laurie Cranton last month.

Council approved a number of recommendations from the committee of the whole: the Inverness County Centre for the Arts will receive $10,000 for a mobile stage from the District 4 Community Development Grand Fund; Maple Brook Community Pasture was granted $7,866 for a livestock shelter coming from the District 6 Community Development Grant Fund; Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre will see $10,000 for the playground from the Scotian Wind Fund; and Glencoe Station Recreation Centre was greenlit for $8,857.90 for a warming centre, from the District 5 Community Development Grant Fund.

District 5 Councillor Lynn Chisholm told council about the Eastern Counties Regional Library’s One Library Card Alliance which is scheduled to go live on April 21.

Chisholm said this is a “Same Page Catalogue” that can be used at any regional library branch, outside of the Halifax Regional Municipality, and affords access to collections from around the province.

A member of the Regional Library Committee, Chisholm said she wanted to raise public awareness of the new card system.

Near the conclusion of the meeting, Deputy Warden Bonny MacIsaac talked about Indian Residential School Survivor Phyllis Googoo who recently travelled to Vatican City to be part of an audience with Pope Francis. After the meeting, the Pope issued an apology for the role of the Catholic Church in the residential school system.

“She shared her experiences that happened in her very early formative years, in these schools, and want to thank her for sharing that story,” she added. “Hopefully that’s part of the healing process by getting an apology.”