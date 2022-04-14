GUYSBOROUGH: The executive director of a new tourism and business initiative within the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) says she ready to get to work.

“I am very excited to get started in this role,” Ashley Cunningham Avery said. “I’m hoping to make an impact on the tourism and small business offerings in MODG working with our experienced lineup of board members to create partnerships and enhance what MODG has to offer.”

Cunningham Avery becomes the executive director of the new initiative after nearly 14 years as the municipality’s municipal clerk and suggested the establishment of this new organization is “a demonstration of the MODG’s confidence in the future of their communities, and the need to demonstrate that confidence to local business owners and private sector investors.”

The Guysborough District Business Partnership (GDBP), a private sector lead organization, with oversight provided by a board of directors, was established after council in Guysborough passed several motions during a special council meeting on April 6.

“Council took a strong position on this new initiative as it is something we are in great need of, more people,” Warden Vernon Pitts said following the meeting. “This strategic new venture will hope to draw additional visitors, additional businesses and a more deliberate impact on the future viability of our municipality.”

Despite an investment of $1.5-million towards the new tourism and business initiative, GDBP will operate as a separately entity from MODG, and will soon be opening a new office space.

MODG will provide $1-million in direct funding to the GDBP, plus MODG will cover the salary and benefits costs for the executive director along with start-up costs for a total investment of approximately $1.5-million.

Their mandate is clear, to advance tourism offerings and small business opportunities throughout the municipality through a framework, led by Cunningham Avery, to position the MODG to enhance local services and attractions.

The board is comprised of the varied skillsets of seven members who will primarily work to enhance tourism and small business in MODG, and will also have a direct connection to high school-age students through the linking of an education member sitting on the board.

GDBP’s founding president was selected by council. Glynn Williams, the president and proprietor of Authentic Seacoast will sit as president for the first five years that the board is in operation.

According to information provided to The Reporter by Cunningham Avery, the initiative that’s “building for a prosperous future,” has a top priority of small business development, working with existing small business to determine what is working and building on those principles of success to attract new start-ups.

Other priorities include tourism enhancement by working with existing tourism operators to develop round-trip experiences and develop new exciting attractions. The priorities also include relationship development, identifying business development incentives, resident attraction, and residential development.

“GDBP’s primary focus will be to enliven and re-invoke the history that has preceded today,” she said. “Re-exposing our unique waterside locations to the rest of the world, will make the district the desired place to do business in Nova Scotia and act as a center of commerce for the region.”

In addition to Williams and Cunningham Avery, board members include: board chair Ann Marie Bagnell, owner operator Seawind Landing; Tera Dorrington, vice principal Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy; Mike Feltmate, president East Coast Hydraulics; Thomas Grover, president Tor Bay Fisheries; Alison Myers, owner/pharmacist, Guysborough Pharmachoice; Fraser Cook, owner/operator, Cooks Gas Bar & Robin’s Donuts; Paul Long, District 1 councillor; and Gordon MacDonald, director of economic development.