ANTIGONISH: As exams at St. Francis Xavier University wrap up today, the warden of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish says despite facing a global pandemic, everybody made the academic year work.

After some initial apprehension from the community, Owen McCarron suggested the school year went very well; with only a few recorded COVID-19 cases in the campus community.

“But the university worked with the community, they were very open and transparent, they followed public health protocols,” McCarron told The Reporter. “The isolation piece that was required was done to perfection, and the community Neighbours Helping Neighbours program stepped up.”

He indicated when students came back in September, folks got groceries, and helped support students who were living off-campus, and after Christmas, the same thing happened.

“The community really stepped up and said ‘Listen, how do we support these students, they are a part of our community, how do we support them?’” McCarron said. “I think the students took a lot of the responsibility knowing they were coming into our community, into our province, which has been very safe, and they (didn’t) want to let down or disappoint this community.”

The warden emphasized the level of communication they received from StFX President Andy Hakin was phenomenal; noting his team at StFX and both municipal units in the town and county met and continue to meet via Zoom every Wednesday for updates.

“We were kept completely apprised of any situation,” McCarron said. “There’s always little bumps along the way, but there were no big bumps, and we’re pretty proud of the overall effort from everybody involved.”

He said the president’s message was strong on transparency is paramount to building a good relationship with the community.

“There were a lot of unknowns coming in to the beginning of the school year,” McCarron said. “And the whole team rallied to make sure students were able to come in safely and the community was protected.”

He suggested what happened in Antigonish could very well be used as a model across the country; having the highest percentage of face-to-face study anywhere in Canada, is something to be proud of.

“I think the big thing is, as we start to get more vaccinations rolled out, the temperature in the community will come down a little bit,” McCarron said. “But this pandemic has served a notice to everybody the importance of following public health protocols, our province has done an exceptional job and our community, given the influx of students (has) done an exceptional job as well.”

The warden said a lot of lessons were learned, and it’s going to put them in good shape for next school year

“I hope in September they’ll be a significant amount of vaccines rolled out by that point,” McCarron said. “And hopefully, the concerns won’t be as significant as they were last September.”