GOLDBORO: Despite supporting Pieridae Energy Ltd. and their proposed Goldboro Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project, Premier Iain Rankin says the province won’t be providing any funding towards the estimated $10-billion USD facility.

Earlier this year, details of Pieridae’s funding request emerged when a PowerPoint presentation was leaked to an environmentalist group; the company was seeking $925 million in support, to make their pipedream a reality.

“There’s no request to my knowledge,” Premier Rankin told The Reporter in a phone interview April 9. “It’s a positive economic development story, there’s a partnership agreement with the Mi’kmaq community, and we would be fortunate to see something of that magnitude come to (this) part of Nova Scotia.”

Poised to be the first Canadian company to market LNG off the east coast to the globe, Pieridae’s Goldboro LNG terminal has the potential to compete with the increased presence of LNG facilities along the U.S. Gulf Coast, with a shorter distance to Europe which can help reduce shipping costs.

While there isn’t a funding request in with the provincial government, Pieridae is negotiating an undisclosed amount of funding with the federal government.

“I know they have a request in to the federal government for consideration,” Rankin said. “They’re in a much better position to provide the kind of capital that’s requested.”

When asked if he supported the project, why not assist in the project’s funding, the premier explained his answer was simple.

“I look at economic development in a different way,” Rankin said.

He indicated he supports the project because it’s something that makes environmental and economic sense; however, in the face of causing a “small uptick” in carbon production, the economic impacts of this project would be substantial.

“If we want to spend money on electrifying transportation and look at becoming a net-neutral province, the kind of revenue that would be brought in from this kind of project, while at the same time, helping the global community transition off of coal,” Rankin said. “There’s a couple of positives there I see that work well.”

It is expected to take 56 months to build the $10 billion Goldboro LNG project once given the greenlight and will produce 10 million tonnes per year of LNG and will supply much needed natural gas to Europe by signing a 20-year sales agreement with German utility Uniper Global Commodities worth approximately $35 billion.

“And we’d have to adjust our carbon pricing system to accommodate (the facility),” Rankin said. “If it were to come to fruition.”

Nova Scotia’s aim is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 53 per cent of 2005 levels by 2030, and to become net-zero by 2050.