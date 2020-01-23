GUYSBOROUGH: With the increased usage of the outdoor skating surfaces at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex (CLC), the municipality’s warden says their public works department has to be commended on getting the ice installed.

The facility, which opened in June 2018, is now entering into their second official winter season with the use of the figure-eight skating trail and shinny rink.

Following the regular monthly council meeting on January 15, Vernon Pitts said the ice was installed earlier this year than last; in fact, they had ice installed before the oval in Halifax did.

“The facility is being utilized more,” he said. “I find a large increase over last year.”

He suggested the reason for the increase in users is simple, last year, it was new and now, people who visited last year, realized what a community asset this is, and they’re coming back and spreading the word.

Another factor would be skates, helmets, sticks and pucks are available to borrow free-of-charge and the CLC has skates ranging in sizes from youth size 8 to adult size 12.

“A vast majority of our residents use it,” Pitts said. “But we have a lot of people coming from Antigonish, Port Hawkesbury, Pictou County; they come down for an enjoyable skate or a little pickup hockey.”

The more people use it, the better it is for the municipality, he said, as it certainly justifies their investment into the facility.

The CLC’s winter hours are Monday to Friday 6 a.m.- 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. General skating is free for all to enjoy, however, private bookings of the shinny rink are available by calling 902-533-2088. More information on the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex is available at: https://porthawkesburyreporter.com/guysborough-hosts-official-opening-of-chedabucto-lifestyle-complex/.