Home Community Isle Madame ATV Riders host ‘Small Poker Run’ Community Isle Madame ATV Riders host ‘Small Poker Run’ By Jake Boudrot - January 23, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Isle Madame ATV Riders annual “Small Poker Run” was held on January 18 on Isle Madame. Participants started at the D’Escousse Civic Improvement Centre and worked their way through the island’s many freshly-groomed trails. Photos by Jake BoudrotThe Isle Madame ATV Ridesr hold the annual “Small Poker Run” in January, before the larger ATV rally which is held every February. There was a large turn-out at the “Small Poker Run” on January 18 in D’Escousse, organized by the Isle Madame ATV Riders. The Isle Madame ATV Riders annual “Small Poker Run” was held on January 18 on Isle Madame. Participants started at the D’Escousse Civic Improvement Centre and worked their way through the island’s many freshly-groomed trails. In addition to helping with traffic control, Richmond District RCMP brought out their ATVs to the “Small Poker Run” on Isle Madame on January 18.