ANTIGONISH: Municipal officials in Antigonish town and county say the minister of municipal affairs has acknowledged their request for consolidation, and notes the province is happy the two municipal neighbours have taken the step in exploring a challenging issue.

“At this point, we just sit and wait to see if the province puts it into the Spring sitting of the legislation,” Warden Owen McCarron told reporters. “Anytime legislation goes before cabinet and caucus colleagues, they will sit down and have a discussion amongst themselves, so we just await the response from the province.”

During the regular, monthly council meeting on Jan. 10, council read correspondence from John Lohr, the minister of municipal affairs, concerning the joint request in consolidating the municipality and the Town of Antigonish.

Reading the minister’s letter, Glenn Horne, the municipality’s CAO, advised Lohr applauds the warden, mayor, and both council’s for investigating structural change.

“As we know, such discussions are not easy. Nova Scotians are very passionate about their communities and the passion comes through very clearly when conversations around consolidation are raised,” Lohr said in his letter. “Just because a discussion is challenging and difficult, however, does not mean that it should not be put forward and debated.”

He suggested it’s those difficult discussions that help advance positive change in our communities.

Noting the earliest the special legislation could be introduced is the Spring of 2023, Lohr indicated he would discuss the request with cabinet colleagues and determine appropriate next steps.

“When we have made a decision as to whether to introduce legislation consolidating the town and county we will advise accordingly,” Lohr said. “We thank you for your efforts to explore ways municipalities can work collaboratively and effort to best serve your residents.”

When asked how he felt on the minister’s response to the consolidation request, the warden suggested he was very encouraged.

“Just from the language around the response, it highlighted these types of discussions are difficult, and they do stir a lot of emotion,” McCarron said. “But I think he was also quite acknowledging of the fact we’re willing to take that step; it was encouraging, the tone of the letter.”

Let Antigonish Decide, a community group opposing the consolidation process and is united to support the legal challenge to quash the consolidation plans, is hosting four additional community update meetings in the coming weeks.

According to a media release issued on Jan. 16, the group said the meetings are to inform residents about the legal challenge and their efforts to secure a plebiscite on consolidation.

The meetings will take place at 7 p.m. in Lakevale on Jan. 25, Havre Boucher on Jan. 29, Maryvale on Jan. 31, and in Lochaber on Feb. 2

“The group has continued to gather support for their cause through bi-weekly organizing meetings, canvassing, distributing lawn signs, and a letter writing campaign to the premier and local MLAs,” the release stated. “With over 3,600 signatories on their petition, Let Antigonish Decide believes that a democratic vote is the only fair way to make a decision of this magnitude.”

Following the town’s regular monthly council meeting on Jan. 16, Mayor Laurie Boucher suggested Lohr was very positive in his letter.

“It’s easy to stand in front of a crowd and open skateboard parks or dog parks, or give to charity, or give to other projects,” Boucher said. “This is a hard issue to tackle; we believe that we did it in a transparent and collaborative way, and the minister supports that.”