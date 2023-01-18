Captain Shane Wright squares off in a faceoff at centre ice against Milton Oscarson in their Dec. 31 matchup against Sweden.
Photos by Drake Lowthers
Connor Bedard watches the puck fly overhead after he launched it into the air during warm up at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Halifax.
Zack Ostapchuk (left) jumps in the air celebrating after the puck slips past the Czechia goaltender, however, the goal was disallowed as a result of goaltender interference.
University of Michigan standout Adam Fantilli scored two goals and three assists in the 2023 World Junior tournament and is considered one of the top prospects in the upcoming 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
Kevin Korchinski is surrounded by teammates draped in Canadian flags as he wears a shiny fedora with maple leafs all over it.
Thomas Milic makes a butterfly save on a Swedish attacker as Nolan Allan (left) and Shane Wright back check for Canada.
Logan Stankoven, with a classic missing-tooth hockey smile and his gold medal around his neck, finished the World Junior tournament with three goals and eight assists.
Team Canada poses with the IIHF World Junior Championship trophy after a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory over Czechia on Jan. 5.
Canada celebrates Dylan Guenther’s golden overtime goal against Czechia to win back-to-back World Junior goal medals on home soil.
Drake Lowthers
Drake Lowthers has been a community journalist for The Reporter since July, 2018. His coverage of the suspicious death of Cassidy Bernard garnered him a 2018 Atlantic Journalism Award and a 2019 Better Newspaper Competition Award; while his extensive coverage of the Lionel Desmond Fatality Inquiry received a second place finish nationally in the 2020 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards for Best Feature Series. A Nova Scotia native, who has called Antigonish home for the past decade, Lowthers has a strong passion in telling people’s stories in a creative, yet thought-provoking way. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2016, where he played varsity football with the Hurricanes. His simple pleasures in life include his two children, photography, live music and the local sports scene.