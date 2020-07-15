GUYSBOROUGH: Six inpatient beds that were unavailable at the Eastern Memorial Hospital have now re-opened, something the warden of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) says will help – for now.

The beds were closed just over a year ago in May 2019, due to a shortage of Registered Nurses (RN). and the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) put them back into rotation on July 5.

The hospital says it has been able to recruit four RNs to the facility and now have a “full complement” of nursing staff.

They received a lot of support in its recruitment efforts from the MODG, who financially contributed to increase incentives to hire nurses, the Eastern Memorial Hospital Foundation and the Canso and Area Stakeholder Working Group.

Warden Vernon Pitts indicated the beds don’t solve their long-term problems since they still require more doctors in the community.

“The time is now, we have to address this situation,” Pitts told The Reporter. “It’s been ongoing for years and now is the time to address it, so let’s get it done.”

He advised the new nurses and re-opened unit shows the extraordinary work everyone has done in the recruitment process – but they still have an uphill battle.

“We’ll keep pursuing that avenue,” Pitts said. “We’re not having too much pick-up on it, but we’ve got to keep jumping through the hoops.”

The warden added he has nothing but the upmost respect for the doctors and nurses who’ve been keeping the Eastern Memorial Hospital running.