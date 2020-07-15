Arson suspected in Port Hawkesbury fire

PORT HAWKESBURY: The RCMP is looking for a man carrying a red gas can who was seen on MacLeod Avenue just before a home there was damaged by fire.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said that between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on June 27, a man was reported in the area, and 10 minutes later, the home went up in flames sustaining “heavy damage.”

Cpl. Clarke said from witness statements, the man was seen “walking down” MacLeod Avenue.

“We have taken 15 witness statements on this file and will likely need a few more,” Cpl. Clarke told The Reporter. “There are still a few investigative avenues for us to follow up.”

Although the RCMP has approached some people, they are still looking for security camera footage that might help identify the suspect. Those with information are asked to contact Port Hawkesbury RCMP at 902-625-2220.

“We have approached some people, however, if there is someone who has video that they feel might be of use to us, we’d really like them to contact us,” Cpl. Clarke asked.

In addition to witnesses, Cpl. Clarke said the RCMP is working with the Fire Marshal to determine the cause of the blaze.

“We have some good evidence that the fire was intentionally set, however, we are working with the Office of the Fire Marshal as we move through the investigation,” she noted.