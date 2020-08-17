HALIFAX: An aquaculture development in Inverness County is a recipient of funding from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA).

On August 9, the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, ACOA announced it is investing in Indigenous businesses in Atlantic Canada including $1,000,000 for WFN Fish Farm Ltd. in We’koqma’q First Nation to expand the fish processing operation to increase production, improve productivity, and expand its product offerings, along with creating new sales channel opportunities.

René Arseneault, Parliamentary Secretary to Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and the Minister responsible ACOA, today announced an investment of more than $6.1 million in support of Indigenous projects across Atlantic Canada.

Delivered by ACOA, this funding will support 12 infrastructure, expansion and capacity-building initiatives led by Indigenous communities, businesses and organizations in the region. The commitment includes major investments in housing, education and health care, implementing co-developed legislation on Indigenous languages and child and family services, and introducing federal legislation on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

“True reconciliation means supporting Indigenous communities and businesses by providing opportunities for their success,” Joly said. “This investment from ACOA will do just that – helping Indigenous businesspeople to seize opportunities, helping Indigenous organizations deliver important local projects and supporting Indigenous communities on their path to self-sufficiency and prosperity.”

These projects, which include hiring consultants and expanding existing operations, will help Indigenous companies and organizations create good, local jobs in their communities.

“I’m pleased that ACOA is working with Indigenous businesses and communities at this critical time,” Arsenault noted. “Today’s announcement will support 12 projects that will protect jobs and help businesses grow and remain competitive. It will also help community organizations move forward with local economic development opportunities.”

International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is observed each year on August 9 to promote and protect the rights of the world’s Indigenous population. This event also recognizes the achievements and contributions that Indigenous Peoples make to improve world issues such as environmental protection.

The funding is provided through various ACOA programs, which support projects that promote sustainable community economic development, enhance business development and growth, and facilitate innovation.

ACOA is investing more than $6.1 million to support 12 Indigenous community and business projects across the four Atlantic provinces.