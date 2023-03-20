PORT HASTINGS: The project director for a new student housing development says residential expansion in the area is badly needed.

Damian MacInnis, president and CEO of Colindale Business Solutions, and his Nigerian associates, who are operating a partnership under Independent Investment Nova Scotia, launched a $100-million housing project on March 13, in what they’re calling a student and employee housing project.

“Our group is dedicated to find creative ways to help grow our region,” MacInnis said in front of almost 40 people. “This real estate play is designed to help grow the student population in the region, as well as help businesses with employee housing.”

The parcel of land in what the developers are calling Straitville, is located on approximately 53 acres of land beside the A&W restaurant in Port Hastings, two-and-a-half kilometers from the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) Strait Area Campus.

Vivek Saxena, the campus’ principal, advised there is a 52-bed residence on campus, 48 of those being available to students which was announced in 2019 as a way to enhance Nautical Institute programming and continue to drive student growth.

Student housing has been a priority for the campus for years as a way to supplement rental options in the area, Saxena told The Reporter.

“Have we seen the increase in the student enrollment numbers? Not yet, as it has only been one year,” he said. “And the reason being there is more demand; initially we weren’t sure how many students would come and stay at the residence versus living in the local community.”

While the residence has only been open for two years, Saxena explains there has been a tremendous demand as there is a lengthy wait-list to get into the residence.

“I think there were some students who didn’t find housing in the local area and were not able to get housing in our housing,” he said. “And those students may have chosen not to come to the campus because there was no proper housing.”

The first phase of the Port Hastings project will see the construction of five multi-residential buildings, each building will have 11 units, and each unit will be a four-bedroom apartment, with shared common rooms, for a total of 220 bedrooms.

MacInnis highlighted it’s an opportunity to avoid making the same mistake as what happened in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality where the post-secondary student population grew without the housing infrastructure to support it.

Speaking on being able to increase their enrollment by an additional 220 students, now that there would be potential housing for them in the local community, Saxena indicated he hopes that could be done through additional programming.

“Right now, our capacity for the students at our campus for core programming is around 700 and we are around 600 for our enrollment,” he said. “So we can definitely increase by another 100. I’m not sure we will be able to fill the 220 but I think we will use a lot of those beds.”

Phase two, which would require re-zoning approval from the Municipality of the County of Inverness, would see the development of a residential expansion with a subdivision of townhouses being constructed, with developers and supporters alike hoping the expansion would attract and retain new and existing businesses.

MacInnis anticipates the rent being around $1,200, which is similar to the current price NSCC students are paying for the on-campus housing at the Strait Area Campus. Straitville’s monthly rent price includes a food plan and shuttle service provided by the property management group to take students back and forth to school, the company noted.

Saxena said it’s good to know somebody is coming to develop 220 units, and he hopes that will help their student numbers.

The group would like to get shovels in the ground this spring to be ready for the September 2024 school year, and while they’d like to have them all built simultaneously with the right partnerships in place, they explained it would be a phased approach.

George Nwangwu, president and CEO of Independent Investment Nova Scotia, who is a lawyer in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, advised he works alongside governments “across developing economies” to partner with the private sector.

“When I came to Cape Breton, I came for something else entirely, I didn’t come for student housing, I came to invest in energy,” Nwangwu said. “The community college has issues with student housing and I said whenever there is a need, there is an opportunity to solve a problem.”

Independent Investment Nova Scotia’s Chief Operating Officer Kenneth Oguzie, a Nigerian immigrant who has lived in Halifax for 10 years and was awarded as the 2019 Association of Nigerians in Nova Scotia Most Distinguished Nigerian, indicated community is key in a project like this.

“The opportunity to interact and engage with everyone, we are definitely looking forward to,” Oguzie said. “We know for sure two major issues we have in Nova Scotia as a whole; the health, and of course, the accommodation issue.”

He explained they would be counting on the community to support them on this housing project.

MacInnis advised having project partners like Lindsay Construction, Strait Engineering, Fathom Studios and Agent, Engel & Voelkers has been very beneficial, and they’re fortunate to have them beside them during the initial proceedings of the project.

Port Hastings Fire Chief Jim Cavanagh confirmed with the proponents that the development would require an extension to the municipal water supply so they could have access to fire hydrants.

A breakdown of the project sees Phase I coming in at $25 million, while Phases 2, 3, and 4 will have a price tag of $75 million, and when asked where the money will come from, MacInnis and his associates advised partnerships with the government would be ideal, but he couldn’t speak to where it will actually come from.

“Projects like this, you’re typically looking at the private sector. We would like to raise most of the money but we need government support,” Nwangwu told reporters following the announcement. “So we’re never going to be able to say how much but it’s going to be private sector driven. Everything is going to depend on the appetite of the government.”

MacInnis advised while it was only their project launch, they haven’t had any feedback from the provincial government, and when asked about the timelines of the project, he added they will know more once the first phase is complete.