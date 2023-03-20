NEW GLASGOW: The provincial government said more funding will help private woodlot owners recover from Hurricane Fiona.

The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables announced an additional $5.7 million this fiscal year to help private woodlot owners cleanup and manage their lands sustainably.

“We, as a government, we committed dollars in investment back in the fall to help and that’s exactly what we’re doing right now,” said acting Natural Resources Minister Pat Dunn. “We’re just trying to be proactive. This funding, of course, is clearing all the fallen trees that were caused by the devastation from Fiona. It’s certainly important because of the potential risk of fire.”

After the fall storm, the department said it provided private woodlot owners with $4.6 million for cleaning up trees, preparing to replant, repairing roads and re-establishing boundary lines.

“We heard from numerous contractors and woodlot owners about the devastation,” Dunn told The Reporter. “It was just mowing trees down like bowling pins.”

The province said $2.5 million will extend eligibility for Fiona-related assistance to industrial private woodlots.

“The first priority, of course, was to support the small businesses mainly because they have fewer resources to clear up the magnitude of damage that occurred when Fiona came through,” said Dunn. “We had more money available, so we were pleased to help some larger business to help clean up some of their lots.”

Noting that landowners are eligible for funding up to $65,000 once the work has been completed, Dunn said repairing wood roads is also part of the funding.

“A lot of roads were damaged,” he noted. “I talked to a few people that are in that business and they said it was ridiculous the number of roads, and even boundaries, that they had to not only clean up the fallen trees and the mess, but reconstructing their boundaries, fixing access roads, and so on.”

According to the province, $3.2 million is for silviculture work that will allow contractors to get started in the spring as soon as the weather allows, rather than having to wait for the department’s 2023-24 budget to be finalized.

This marks a permanent shift in the schedule of silviculture funding, the province said. Starting with the 2023-24 budget, they said budgeted silviculture funding will be for work in the subsequent fiscal year giving woodlot owners certainty about funding amounts, which allows for early planning, and means valuable time in the woods is not lost in the spring.

Dunn anticipates that work will start when spring weight restrictions are lifted.

“As soon as the weather allows, they get right to work,” he noted.

The Association for Sustainable Forestry is managing the funding for silviculture and most aspects of the Fiona cleanup, including property lines, said the province.

“We are pleased to coordinate the provincial forestry funding for both silviculture treatments and Fiona cleanup,” David Sutherland, Executive Director of the Association for Sustainable Forestry, said. “The timely alignment of this funding with the considerable work to be done on the ground will provide vital resources to private woodlot owners.”

Forest Nova Scotia is managing funding for repairing roads damaged by Fiona, said the province.

“Nova Scotia’s forest sector provides a net environmental benefit,” Stephen Moore, Executive Director, Forest Nova Scotia said. “We plant more trees than we harvest, and we take more carbon out of the environment than we emit. As a sector, we are committed to the continued responsible management of our forests and to furthering our positive environmental impact. The funding for silviculture and Fiona cleanup helps us do that.”

Silviculture funding helps with the cost of lower intensity harvesting practices and supports private woodlot owners to implement ecological forestry on private land, the province said, noting that the money is paid to contractors who do the silviculture work.

According to the province, industrial private woodlots are at least 2,000 hectares in size and owners have a saw mill or wood products manufacturing facility. They said there are about 30,000 private woodlot owners in Nova Scotia.

“This additional funding will assist the landowners to ensure better and healthier management of their forestry holdings for generations to come,” added Ralph Stewart, President of the Nova Scotia Forestry Contractors Association.