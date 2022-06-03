Editor’s note: The following was sent to Premier Tim Houston about plans for a federal dental program.

For over half a century, Nova Scotians have benefited from provincially administered government dental programs that cover a range of services for targeted members of our population.

Some elements of dental care are provided to children, persons with special health care needs, and those requiring in-hospital care for oral surgery and orofacial conditions. Envied by many other provinces and territories, the intent of these programs has always been to optimize oral health for Nova Scotians.

Over time, as dentists and government have collaborated on changes and possible improvements to Nova Scotia’s publicly funded dental programs, provincial finances have limited the ability to take important steps forward to improve and enhance programs that are now, in some cases, in decline and not adequately serving the Nova Scotians they were designed to support.

This past winter, the federal government pledged to invest $5.3-billion over the next five years towards enhanced access to dental care for Canadians. While Nova Scotia’s dentists applaud and support this commitment, we are also of the view that existing provincial dental programs would greatly benefit from additional funding.

We strongly believe that Nova Scotians will be better served by one provincial system of adequately funded dental programs, as opposed to a new federal one-size-fits-all program potentially overlapping and infringing upon existing programs that currently struggle under limited budgets.

In the coming months, the federal government is expected to announce its intentions for the $5.3-billion investment in Canadians’ oral health. The members of the Nova Scotia Dental Association are hopeful that our provincial government will choose to encourage the federal government to invest in dental care directed toward supporting and enhancing existing provincial programs which would certainly be of the greatest benefit to Nova Scotians.

Jennifer MacLellan, DDS

President

Nova Scotia Dental Association