In the early 1960s, after the establishment of two district high schools, one at Arichat and one at St. Peter’s, there were 25 schools in the county:

Acadiaville, West Arichat: Principal Sister Marie Therese Emma, Primary to Grade 6, enrolment 119, four teachers

Port Royal: Principal Louis Alfred Samson, Primary to Grade 5, enrolment 48, two teachers

Janvrin’s Islander: Principal Alice M. MacRae, Primary to Grade 3, enrolment 23, one teacher

Arichat Elementary: Principal Sister Francoise Marie, Primary to Grade 6, enrolment 165, seven teachers

North Isle Madame Consolidated, D’Escousse: Principal Sister Camilla Marie, Primary to Grade 6, enrolment 143, five teachers

Petit de Grat: Principal Nazaire J. Samson, Primary to Grade 8, enrolment 299, 11 teachers

Samson’s Cove: Principal Paul C. Doyle, Primary to Grade 6, enrolment 78, three teachers

Louisdale: Principal Joseph Raymond Marchand, Primary to Grade 7, enrolment 295, 11 teachers

Riverdale Consolidated, Cleveland: Principal Vincent A. McCarthy, Primary to Grade 9, enrolment 46, two teachers

Point Tupper: Principal Annie C. Ferguson, Primary to Grade 9, enrolment 112, five teachers

Kempt Road: Principal Florence J. Beaton, Primary to Grade 6, enrolment 10, one teacher

Grand Anse: Principal Elizabeth Malcolm, Primary to Grade 4, enrolment 21, one teacher

South Mountain, West Bay: Principal William R. Pringle, Primary to Grade 9, enrolment 38, two teachers

Lakeside, Samsonville: Principal Eva J. Landry, Primary to Grade 6, enrolment 97, three teachers

MacDougall Elementary, St. Peter’s: Principal Angus E. Hawley, Primary to Grade 6, enrolment 129, six teachers

River Bourgeois: Principal Tobie J. Baccardax, Primary to Grade 11, enrolment 238, 11 teachers

Salmon River, Barra Head: Principal Helen A. MacDonald, Primary to Grade 6, enrolment 36, two teachers

Johnstown: Principal Vida J. Morgan, Primary to Grade 10, enrolment 147, seven teachers

Fourchu: Principal Annabel MacLeod, Primary to Grade 5, enrolment 16, one teacher

Framboise: Principal F.J. Bagnell, Primary to Grade 8, enrolment 24, two teachers

Grand River: Principal Allan K. MacLeod, Primary to Grade 6, enrolment 32, two teachers

Grand Greve: Principal Janice Landry, Primary to Grade 8, enrolment 14, one teacher

L’Ardoise Consolidated: Principal Angus M. Sutherland, Primary to Grade 12, enrolment 402, 21 teachers

Isle Madame District High, Arichat; Principal Michael J. MacNeil, Grade 7 to Grade 12, enrolment 468, 25 teachers

St. Peter’s District High: Principal James E. Hawley, Grade 7 to Grade 12, enrolment 271, 13 teachers

Totals: 23 sections; 25 schools; 150 teachers; 2,059 elementary students; 769 junior high students; 347 senior high students; 24 unknown; and 3,245 total students

Before the amalgamation of school boards, and in the final years of the Richmond District School Board there were 11 schools in the county: Isle Madame District High; Isle Madame District Elementary; Petit de Grat Elementary; Louisdale Elementary; St. Peter’s District High; East Richmond Elementary Education Centre; Framboise School; Grand River School; L’Ardoise School; River Bourgeois Consolidated; and Walter Fougere Elementary-Junior High.

As of 2022 there are five schools in the county: École Beau-Port, Arichat; Richmond Education Centre/Academy Louisdale; Felix Marchand Education Centre, Louisdale; East Richmond Education Centre, St. Peter’s; and Mi’kmawey School in Potlotek First Nation.