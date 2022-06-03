Pictured in June 1919 is MacDougall Elementary school in St. Peter’s.

In the early 1960s, after the establishment of two district high schools, one at Arichat and one at St. Peter’s, there were 25 schools in the county:

Acadiaville, West Arichat: Principal Sister Marie Therese Emma, Primary to Grade 6, enrolment 119, four teachers

Port Royal: Principal Louis Alfred Samson, Primary to Grade 5, enrolment 48, two teachers

Janvrin’s Islander: Principal Alice M. MacRae, Primary to Grade 3, enrolment 23, one teacher

Arichat Elementary: Principal Sister Francoise Marie, Primary to Grade 6, enrolment 165, seven teachers

North Isle Madame Consolidated, D’Escousse: Principal Sister Camilla Marie, Primary to Grade 6, enrolment 143, five teachers

Petit de Grat: Principal Nazaire J. Samson, Primary to Grade 8, enrolment 299, 11 teachers

Samson’s Cove: Principal Paul C. Doyle, Primary to Grade 6, enrolment 78, three teachers

Louisdale: Principal Joseph Raymond Marchand, Primary to Grade 7, enrolment 295, 11 teachers

Riverdale Consolidated, Cleveland: Principal Vincent A. McCarthy, Primary to Grade 9, enrolment 46, two teachers

Point Tupper: Principal Annie C. Ferguson, Primary to Grade 9, enrolment 112, five teachers

Kempt Road: Principal Florence J. Beaton, Primary to Grade 6, enrolment 10, one teacher

Grand Anse: Principal Elizabeth Malcolm, Primary to Grade 4, enrolment 21, one teacher

South Mountain, West Bay: Principal William R. Pringle, Primary to Grade 9, enrolment 38, two teachers

Lakeside, Samsonville: Principal Eva J. Landry, Primary to Grade 6, enrolment 97, three teachers

MacDougall Elementary, St. Peter’s: Principal Angus E. Hawley, Primary to Grade 6, enrolment 129, six teachers

River Bourgeois: Principal Tobie J. Baccardax, Primary to Grade 11, enrolment 238, 11 teachers

Salmon River, Barra Head: Principal Helen A. MacDonald, Primary to Grade 6, enrolment 36, two teachers

Johnstown: Principal Vida J. Morgan, Primary to Grade 10, enrolment 147, seven teachers

Fourchu: Principal Annabel MacLeod, Primary to Grade 5, enrolment 16, one teacher

Framboise: Principal F.J. Bagnell, Primary to Grade 8, enrolment 24, two teachers

Grand River: Principal Allan K. MacLeod, Primary to Grade 6, enrolment 32, two teachers

Grand Greve: Principal Janice Landry, Primary to Grade 8, enrolment 14, one teacher

L’Ardoise Consolidated: Principal Angus M. Sutherland, Primary to Grade 12, enrolment 402, 21 teachers

Isle Madame District High, Arichat; Principal Michael J. MacNeil, Grade 7 to Grade 12, enrolment 468, 25 teachers

St. Peter’s District High: Principal James E. Hawley, Grade 7 to Grade 12, enrolment 271, 13 teachers

Totals: 23 sections; 25 schools; 150 teachers; 2,059 elementary students; 769 junior high students; 347 senior high students; 24 unknown; and 3,245 total students

Before the amalgamation of school boards, and in the final years of the Richmond District School Board there were 11 schools in the county: Isle Madame District High; Isle Madame District Elementary; Petit de Grat Elementary; Louisdale Elementary; St. Peter’s District High; East Richmond Elementary Education Centre; Framboise School; Grand River School; L’Ardoise School; River Bourgeois Consolidated; and Walter Fougere Elementary-Junior High.

As of 2022 there are five schools in the county: École Beau-Port, Arichat; Richmond Education Centre/Academy Louisdale; Felix Marchand Education Centre, Louisdale; East Richmond Education Centre, St. Peter’s; and Mi’kmawey School in Potlotek First Nation.