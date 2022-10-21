Why was Guysborough County not spared from herbicide spraying?

There is something wrong with the recent decision not to spray some parts of Nova Scotia with herbicide, but spray aerially what is being called a dangerous chemical in other parts of the province.

After the Department of Environment and Climate Change announced three approvals for pesticide spraying covering 2,306 hectares of Nova Scotia this past summer, Don’t Spray Us! Nova Scotia protested the use of the glyphosate-based herbicide.

Two locations on the approved list are located within Guysborough County, one being on East River Road, while the other is on Cornect Road.

Provincial approvals include specific terms and conditions that must be met, such as only spraying during certain wind speeds, maintaining separation distances from water, and notifying the public about spraying times.

Protest camps, led by Don’t Spray Us! Nova Scotia, then popped up on or next to 10 proposed spray sites in Annapolis, Digby and Kings counties. The protestors demanded an immediate suspension of aerial herbicide spraying on forested land, and a moratorium.

On Sept. 20, Kings Municipal Council joined Annapolis Municipal Council in asking the province for a moratorium on the aerial spraying of glyphosate-based herbicide on forested land in Nova Scotia.

In Baxter’s Harbour, a homeowner discovered she had not been given the required notification that aerial herbicide spraying had been approved for a site closer than 500 meters from her home. Eventually, the landowner was notified by Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change that they were cancelling the spray.

While Annapolis MLA Carman Kerr was responding to calls and emails from constituents opposed to the spraying proposed within his riding, he noticed an error in the notification published by ARF Enterprises, which was conducting the spraying, Don’t Spray Us! Nova Scotia said.

When he brought this to the environment department’s attention, ARF was required to publish an amended notice that regulations require a 20 day gap between publication and spraying, the group said, noting the published notices gave the dates for the spray program as Sept. 1 to 30.

The environment department informed the MLA that ARF would be able to keep spraying in October, but only after publishing another notification and waiting another 20 days, Don’t Spray Us! Nova Scotia said.

According to the group, ARF is one of three companies approved by the department of environment to conduct aerial herbicide spraying on mainland Nova Scotia. The other two companies who hold approvals for aerial spraying of glyphosate-based products are J. D. Irving Ltd. and Wagner Forest NS Ltd.

Information provided in a release from the province, advised Health Canada’s Pesticide Management Regulatory Agency determines whether a product is safe for use and Nova Scotia only approves pesticide spraying using chemicals that have been approved by the federal agency.

Don’t Spray Us! Nova Scotia said ARF was halfway through the spray season before the environment department instructed the company to send copies of its contingency plan to all fire departments responsible for sites ARF is licensed to spray.

Andrée-Anne Bédard of Baxter’s Harbour suggested she “was very happy” the proposed spray next to her house was cancelled but she wonders how many other people who live closer than 500 metres to a spray site were not notified. She said it was not an easy or transparent process to find the facts.

As for the motivation behind it, aerial herbicide spraying is done for forestry management, the province said, and for public safety along transportation routes.

All 10 provinces allow spraying of Health Canada-approved products. The two approved pesticides, Vision Max and Timberline Herbicide, are glyphosate-based products; the most widely used herbicide in Canada, the province noted.

While 16 sites won’t be subject to aerial glyphosate-based spraying, 13 of which were protected by Don’t Spray Us!, two parcels of land within Guysborough County were sprayed.

Tracy Barron, a communications advisor for the provincial Department of Environment and Climate Change, confirmed that while the spray program for this year has ended, ARF Enterprises did not spray 16 sites that were originally approved.

She requested The Reporter call the company to find out why their program changed from what they originally proposed since that was “their decision,” but an interview request to ARF went unanswered.

In a press release, Nina Newington, a protestor from Annapolis County, advised this was the third year people have camped out by proposed spray sites, successfully protecting those sites from aerial spraying. She suggested most people can’t believe this toxic practice is still allowed.

It cannot be a coincidence that the areas where there was the most opposition were not sprayed, but other areas where there was less push back, were sprayed.

This included Guysborough County where there were no protest camps, no public opposition from elected officials, and very little attention from groups like Don’t Spray Us! Nova Scotia.

For the group to claim this was a victory when some areas were sprayed, seems to be an inaccurate assessment of what actually took place.

But that doesn’t let elected officials off the hook either. Why they weren’t, at the very least, asking questions of the province and the company involved, is a very good question without an answer.

It seems that Guysborough County didn’t get the attention it deserves, and as a consequence, a chemical deemed unsafe for other parts of Nova Scotia, was allowed to be sprayed there.