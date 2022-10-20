Arts & Entertainment Celtic Colours concerts around the Strait area By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - October 20, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photo by Mary Hankey -- The lively eight-hand reel had the audience tapping their toes during the “Close to the Floor” concert on Oct. 11 at Strathspey Place in Mabou during the Celtic Colours International Festival. Photo by Mary HankeyCeltic Colours 2022 came to an end on the weekend at “The Grand Finale” concert in Port Hawkesbury on Oct. 15. The audience came to their feet for one last rousing performance from all the artists. Photo by Mary HankeyTwo masters of the guitar and multi-award winners, J.P. Cormier and Tim Edey, went head to head at “The Grand Finale” concert in Port Hawkesbury. Photo by Mary HankeyHailing from West Kerry, Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich is a major figure in Irish traditional music. He performed at “The Grand Finale” concert with multi-instrumentalist Tim Edey. Photo by Mary HankeyCameron Chisholm received two well deserved standing ovations for his performance at the “Céilidh in the Glen” concert during Celtic Colours. After a hiatus from public appearances, the audience was thrilled to have him back onstage again. Photo by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardGordie MacKeeman and his Rhythm Boys played their final 2022 Celtic Colours show in D’Escousse. The PEI-based band promised to “go out with a bang” and delivered a high energy set at the “Good Times in D’Escousse” show on Oct. 10. Photo by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardDuring his Celtic Colours performance on Oct. 11 at the Riverdale Community Centre, Creignish native Ashley MacIsaac revisited some of the tunes he played many years ago in his first performance in Lower River. Photo by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardAs part of her performance in L’Ardoise on Oct. 13, singer/songwriter Lisa Cameron performed a special ode to her guitar. Photo by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardMabou’s Mairi Rankin was joined on stage by frequent collaborator Eric Wright. The cellist was recently granted Canadian citizenship. Photos by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardDuring the “Tunes with Tim” concert in Lower River, London’s Tim Edey led a fun set that included several instrumental tunes in addition to a singalong with the Buddy MacDonald song, “Down where the River Flows.” Photo by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardSinger-songwriter Brad Davidge treated the audience of “Ceilidh on the Canal” to a performance of “The Banks of Sicily.” Photo by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardAfter two years of virtual shows, Celtic Colours returned to live shows this year with Wendy MacIsaac, among other performers, on Oct. 12 at the St.Peter’s Lions Hall. Photo by Mary HankeyStep dancer Harvey Beaton is a regular performer on Celtic Colours stages, and entertained the audience at the “Close to the Floor” concert at Strathspey Place in Mabou. Photo by Mary HankeyNova Scotian sisters, Cassie & Maggie gave a high energy performance at the “Crossing the Causeway” concert in Port Hawkesbury. Concerts and events were held all over Cape Breton Island during Celtic Colours. Photo by Mary HankeyMembers of the eclectic group Pine Tree Players, including Emily Troll on accordion and Katie McNally on fiddle, have performed together for just one year. The Celtic Colours concert was in Glendale at the St. Mary of the Angels Community Hall. Photo by Mary HankeyKendra MacGillivray’s love of Celtic music and dance was on display at the “Crossing the Causeway” concert in Port Hawkesbury. She has produced four recordings, won two East Coast Music Awards, and a Music Nova Scotia award. Photo by Mary HankeyThe audience at the “Close to the Floor” concert at Strathspey Place were wowed by the steps from the Timeless ArtCrew. Photos by Mary HankeyHowie MacDonald had the audience in the palm of his hands at the sold-out Celtic Colours concert, “Céilidh in the Glen.” The multi-talented musician performed at the St. Mary of the Angels Community Hall in Glendale on Oct. 12. Photo by Mary HankeySisters Kelly MacLennan and Melody Cameron have been step dancing together since a very early age. The sold-out “Close to the Floor” concert at Strathspey Place in Mabou was part of Celtic Colours. Photo by Mary HankeyIn addition to step dancing and playing the bodhran, Sabra MacGillivray showed her skills playing the fiddle, when she and family members performed Robert Burn’s “Ye Banks and Braes.” Photo by Mary HankeyGuitarist Patrick Gillis played with Howie MacDonald at the “Céilidh in the Glen” concert during Celtic Colours. Being left-handed and only having right-handed guitars around, Gillis learned to play up-side down and backwards. Photo by Mary HankeyScotland’s group Staran received an enthusiastic and well-deserved standing ovation at Celtic Colours’ “The Grand Finale” concert at the Civic Centre in Port Hawkesbury. Photo by Mary HankeyMabou native Angus MacKenzie, along with his son Calum, kicked off the MacKenzie Family set with their flawless playing at the “Crossing the Causeway” concert. Photo by Mary HankeySinger/songwriter David Francey has become known as one of Canada’s most revered folk poets and singers and his performance wowed the audience at SAERC auditorium for the Celtic Colours concert, “Crossing the Causeway” on Oct. 10.