BADDECK: The Pan Cape Breton Food Hub is excited to be offering its members the opportunity to order local food this winter.

“We want to make local food available to consumers year-round so these monthly winter orders are a big step toward our goal,” says Alicia Lake, executive director of the Cape Breton Food Hub.

Anyone can join the Food Hub and order using the on-line system. The next order cycle, which will open at noon on February 21, will provide consumers with the opportunity to buy items such as micro greens, honey, potatoes, local chicken, beef and pork as well as baked goods and ferments. Pick up locations for winter orders will be, Baddeck, Ingonish and Sydney.

“Thursday, February 27st is our pick up date and it will be a wonderful day for Islanders who are eager to eat local all year,” Lake says.

“This is an exciting time to belong to the Food Hub,” says member Andrew MacIntrye. “Being able to order local food throughout the winter is fantastic. I would encourage people who don’t belong to join so you can access local foods easily and support local farmers, even in February.”

Founded in 2015, the Pan Cape Breton Food Hub Co-op Ltd. provides a distribution link between local food producers and consumers, creating a more sustainable food system by increasing the viability of local producers while improving access to high-quality local food. Until now, the Food Hub operated weekly from June to December. The Food Hub believes that when you buy or sell food through the Cape Breton Food Hub you are contributing to a more vibrant local food economy and becoming part of an island-wide food community. The co-op includes both producers and consumers as members.