SYDNEY: Calling all job seekers and employers with job vacancies!

The Cape Breton Partnership, in collaboration with Nova Scotia Works, Cape Breton University, Nova Scotia Community College, and the Municipalities of the Counties of Inverness and Victoria, are hosting a series of job expos for both seasonal and full-time employment opportunities.

Among the three job expos is one on March 24, from 1–3 p.m. at the Inverness fire hall.

The job expo series will provide hundreds of jobseekers the opportunity to meet with over 30 employers Island-wide. Employment and economic development service providers will also be on site for employers and jobseekers to discuss opportunities and resources that can help both groups.

“Cape Breton – Unama’ki has so many amazing companies, and many of them have job vacancies they are ready to fill. We also have many talented individuals looking for employment opportunities right here at home,” says Carla Arsenault, president and CEO of the Cape Breton Partnership. “As the island’s private sector-led economic development organization, we are proud to help make these connections at our upcoming job expos.”

Any Cape Breton employer is encouraged to participate in as many expos as possible to increase their access to talent on the island. Employers can promote any number of available positions, and hold on-site interviews with interested candidates.

Employers interested in participating in the Cape Breton – Unama’ki Job Expo Series can visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CB2020JobExpo.

For more information, contact the Cape Breton Partnership at: info@capebretonpartnership.com or (902) 562-0122.