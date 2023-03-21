Women in business hear about successes and lessons

ST. PETER’S: Local businesswomen had two recent opportunities to gather and connect at breakfast events hosted by the Centre for Women in Business.

On March 17 the businesswomen gathered at the Bras d’Or Lakes Inn in St. Peter’s to share success stories, commiserate over missteps and inequities in caregiving responsibilities, and made connections that could lead to exciting future projects.

Eirinn Fraser, a Business Advisor with the Cape Breton branch of the Centre for Women in Business, welcomed participants to the event with information on how the office can be helpful with their endeavours and encouraged them to network.

Guest speaker Leona Burkey discussed her career path which has included not only her successful music career but also running a charitable organization, as well as handling the business side of an incorporated contracting company operated by her husband in western Canada.

Burkey said she was pleased to join the event and share the “disasters” that she faced along her journey.

“I don’t have a business background and I have learned everything the hard way.”

Early in her music career, Burkey had an agent who took care of the business side of her projects. When she began to focus on her music again after a six-year term as the executive director of the Brain Injury Association of Nova Scotia, she found herself in unfamiliar waters as an independent self-managed artist.

In addition to the creative work she loves, like writing, recording, and performing her music, Burkey also has to dedicate a substantial amount of time to the public relations, scheduling, legal, and financial elements of the music business.

After some struggle, Burkey said she began to study and appreciate best business practices and put what she learned into action.

“As soon as I started treating it like a business, it started behaving like one,” noted Burkey, whose most recent recording received nominations from Music Nova Scotia and the East Coast Music Awards.

During the informal session, Burkey encouraged the women in attendance to pursue their passion projects, but with the benefit of training in the business aspects of the project.

“You’re never too old to learn,” she said.

The gathering included women running successful businesses, a number who have found themselves handling the books for projects started by their spouses, and many who are in the early stages of new entrepreneurial efforts. Several of the women in attendance were juggling many projects.

“A big thing that I learned is sort of the power of the network and the community and learning how to ask for help,” Burkey shared, noting there are many business courses available.

Photos by Dana MacPhail-Touesnard

Eirinn Fraser with the Centre for Women in Business began the Women, Business and Breakfast session in St. Peter’s on March 17 with a warm welcome and information on the resources available through the organization.

In that spirit, the Centre for Women in Business, which began in 1992 at Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax, offers courses, workshops, and other supports. The Cape Breton branch opened in 2019.

The second breakfast took place on March 20 in Whycocomagh featuring Abbey Mullendore, known for her musical endeavours, and more recently, for sales of dried mushrooms under the banner Porter River Farm and Forage.

The final session in the series is set for March 27 at the Eltuek Arts Centre in Sydney featuring musician Elyse Aeryn.