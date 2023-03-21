PORT HAWKESBURY: After 50 years of preserving and promoting traditional Cape Breton style music through fiddle, guitar, piano, singers, and step dancers, the Cape Breton Fiddlers’ Association is still going strong today.

In February, 1972, a CBC documentary called The Vanishing Cape Breton Fiddler produced by Ron MacInnis asserted that traditional Cape Breton fiddle music was in a state of decline and would disappear entirely.

According to Frank MacInnis (no relation), one of the founding members of the fiddlers’ association, reaction to this documentary was swift and disbelieving.

“Shortly after it aired, it struck a raw cord with a lot of people, including myself,” MacInnis told The Reporter. “We set out to prove the vanishing fiddler, wasn’t exactly vanishing.”

As a result of a letter he sent out about the documentary, Father Eugene Morris, Burton MacIntyre, Archie Neil Chisholm, Father John Angus Rankin, Rod Chisholm, Judge Hugh J. MacPherson, Anne Marie MacDonald, Jeannette Beaton, Joey Beaton, and Ray MacDonald met with MacInnis to discuss the possibility of forming some kind of a fiddlers’ festival.

“I contacted a group of people I thought would be interested in responding and we ended up with a committee of about seven or eight and we kept meeting for the next couple of years, and we had to decide if we were going to get a festival and where we were going to host it,” MacInnis said. “I remember the day after the program aired Father Eugene Morris, who was stationed in Port Hawkesbury, working with the Extension Department with StFX, he and a couple union leaders, from the area were going to Halifax for a meeting and someone made the remark, it was too bad they couldn’t get 100 fiddlers like they had 100 pipers to open the Canso Causeway.”

An initial list of about 75 fiddlers was developed, but to make it a truly historic celebration, this just wasn’t enough.

Preparation for the successful 1973 festival, planted the very seed of the Cape Breton Fiddlers’ Association, and because of the group’s efforts, the first Festival of Cape Breton Fiddling was held in Glendale with over 130 proud Cape Breton fiddlers in July 1973.

Bob MacEachern, a former board member of the association and emcee of the annual festival, told The Reporter it was through MacInnis’ efforts an appetite was established for a fiddle-type concert in Cape Breton, as over 20,000 people landed on the parish grounds in Glendale for the inaugural concert.

“To get people galvanized to respond to the notion the fiddler is vanishing, Frankie was instrumental in having that happen,” MacEachern said. “Frankie and Father Eugene spent the summer of 1972 going door-to-door across the island; which of course evolved into the first Festival of Fiddling in Glendale in 1973.”

MacInnis suggested the door-to-door canvasing was the most crucial part of the success of the inaugural festival. If they left it to chance, he said they wouldn’t have had the response they did.

“If we just put out an invitation that said ‘come play,’ they wouldn’t have come,” he said. “They wouldn’t have had the confidence to come play because the majority were closeted fiddlers.”

Kitchen fiddlers were those who would only play for themselves, their families, or their neighbours, but would never go out on a stage publicly and perform.

“Being able to perform in a group setting meant that they could still be kind of inconspicuous but still perform for a larger audience,” MacEachern said. “In addition to Father Eugene and Frankie, one of the key members there was Father John Angus Rankin who was the leader or the conductor of those group numbers.”

Since its inception, their membership increased to include local, national, and international members. Cape Breton fiddle music is alive and flourishing, both on the island and throughout the world and the Cape Breton Fiddlers’ Association is proud to have played a significant role in this resurgence.

“In addition to the festival, which heightened the profile of the Cape Breton fiddler, the other piece of that would have been the fiddlers who became instructors and went on to start to teach young people to play the fiddle across the island,” MacEachern added.

In 1975, MacInnis received a grant from the Department of Tourism and hired John MacDougall to teach the fiddle. He taught in five different locations, and the first night in Creignish, 62 people showed up, ranging from all ages.

“Some could play, some had never even held a fiddle in their hand before,” he said. “He had classes in Creignish, Mabou, Inverness, Whycocomagh, and Port Hawkesbury.”

Suggesting they were only planning on doing the one festival to respond to the CBC documentary, the response was so incredible, it encouraged them to follow suit with successive festivals in Glendale in 1975, 1977 and 1979.

“I think the success of the festival and the interest it grew encouraged people eventually like Natalie MacMaster, Ashley MacIsaac, The Rankins, The Barra MacNeils, and so on to continue it,” MacInnis said. “I’m sure with a certainty there would be no Celtic Colours if that festival hadn’t taken pace.”

MacEachern suggested if it wasn’t for the work the association did, the individual fiddlers wouldn’t have had the international success they have had the past 30 years.

The Gaelic College of Celtic Arts and Crafts, located in St. Ann’s, is now home to the Cape Breton Fiddlers’ Association, and is also the location where their monthly practices, as well as their annual Festival of Cape Breton Fiddling, are held.

“After leaving Glendale, we never had the crowds we had there,” MacInnis said of the festival, which became an annual event in the 1980s. “I think a subtle change happened in the early 1990s. In the 1970’s it was so unique and then there was an explosion, and it wasn’t something unique anymore.”

As for what’s planned for this summer’s golden 50th anniversary, MacEachern explained there are a number of events the association is sponsoring. There is an appreciate banquet at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre in May, they are performing as part of Kitchen Fest in July, there is also a play being developed for Kitchen Fest to commemorate the half-century anniversary, they will be performing during the opening performance at the Highland Village for their regular concert in August, they have been invited to play the Broad Cove Concert, and of course the Festival of Fiddling at the Gaelic College on Aug. 18 to 20.

The weekend will include workshops, the replaying of the Vanishing Cape Breton Fiddler, with the original host Ron MacInnis, who will answer questions, with the Grand Finale concert on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 2 p.m.

After the documentary suggested the Cape Breton fiddler was on the verge of extension, and now looking at the longevity of the association, MacInnis explained it’s a feeling of euphoria.

“We’ve accomplished far beyond what we thought we were going to accomplish, but after so many years, some of the novelty starts to wear off,” he added. “But we feel pretty pleased that in our lifetime and far beyond, there’s going to be a pretty good fiddling community and it goes beyond Cape Breton Island.”