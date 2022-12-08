ST. PETER’S: A women’s wellness retreat in St. Peter’s left attendees with more than a few things to think about.

The free admission event saw women’s health advocates speak and share information on a variety of topics at the Bras d’Or Lakes Inn in St. Peter’s.

Wendy Owens Abbott, the general manager of the inn, said the event quickly came together after they heard from naturopathic medicine advocate Brittany Sampson.

“We wanted to do something different but weren’t sure where to go with it. Brittany Sampson reached out to see if they could host a presentation and it all came together from there,” said Owens Abbott of the presentations provided by Sampson, therapist Janelle Marchand, and yoga instructor Lynne Doucette.

Massage therapist Caylee d’Entremont operates an office out of the lower level of the Bras d’Or Lakes Inn but last weekend she moved upstairs to showcase the benefits of massage during the Women’s Wellness Retreat.

Sampson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in human nutrition and is a student and soon-to-be graduate of naturopathic medicine. She is active on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram (wellness with britt), and speaks on the importance of hormone health, as well as other natural health topics.

Sampson spoke about hormonal issues and its impact on mental health. She strongly encouraged the ladies in attendance to do thorough cycle tracking throughout the month to learn how to best work with their hormones, and spot any troublesome trends in the early stages.

Photos by Dana MacPhail-Touesnard

Therapist Janelle Marchand, who operates Wellness Couch Counselling in Antigonish, discussed how women can care for their mental health during the Saturday evening event in St. Peter’s.

She then passed the microphone to Marchand, a therapist who owns Wellness Couch Counselling in Antigonish. She discussed how one’s emotional state of being is impacted by stress, and shared the troubling history of women’s mental health treatment.

Noting that women are often tasked with the majority of “worry work,” the logistical and care needs of family, Marchand encouraged women to address the stressors in their lives that lead to negative health effects. She said she works mainly with cognitive behavioural therapy and helping her clients learn how to ask for help, take care of themselves, and find their voices.

The final presentation of the evening came from yoga instructor Doucette who delivered a chair yoga program that was designed to be both energizing and fun.

Yoga instructor Lynne Doucette delivered a short, fun chair yoga session to wrap up the Women’s Wellness Retreat in St. Peter’s on Nov. 3.

Local musician Isabella Samson also performed while attendees had the opportunity to explore booths set up by local businesses and service providers.

Owens Abbott says they are considering their options for another women’s wellness event in the future.

Donations for the Leeside Transition House were encouraged at the door.

Timeless Floral and Finds owner Danielle Marshall was joined by her sister Janelle Martell at the Women’s Wellness Retreat at the Bras d’Or Lakes Inn.