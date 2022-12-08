Committee terms approved despite nay vote from deputy warden

ARICHAT: Although the deputy warden was not in favour, new terms of reference for the Bylaw/Policy Committee were approved by council.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on Nov. 28 in Arichat, council voted to make amendments to add residents of Richmond County in the membership section of the committee’s terms of reference for appointments and term lengths, like other committee that include members of the public.

“And further move that public members’ terms shall be two years, and further move that members may be reappointed to the committee for a further two-year term, but shall not seek two consecutive terms,” Warden Amanda Mombourquette said in reading from the motion.

Because of problems between committee members and municipal staff in the past, Deputy Warden Brent Sampson said he could not support the changes.

In response to a suggestion from District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon, Chief Administrative Officer Troy MacCulloch said the length of committee terms can be reviewed by the Bylaw and Policy Committee.

“To the deputy warden’s point about what had happened in the past, I do think perhaps we should consider a code of conduct, or at least maybe add in the terms of reference what is within and not within the authority of any of us, including members of the public, in terms of interacting with staff,” the warden said. “It’s supposed to be a committee position. We just want to make sure that staff is respected because they’re doing the bulk of the work in getting ready for these meetings.”

Council agreed to a suggestion from MacCulloch to remind committee members that they are bound by the municipal code of conduct, and rules of civility in the workplace.