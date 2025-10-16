Every Nova Scotian deserves a safe place to sleep at night.



Homelessness is not a single problem with a simple solution. It is a complex social issue with deep and widespread roots – but it is also a deeply personal experience.



The solution may not be simple, but it’s not impossible either.



Today, October 10, World Homeless Day, is a reminder that there are people behind the numbers: friends, family members, neighbours – members of our communities who have found themselves without a safe, stable place to call home.



The Government of Nova Scotia works with municipalities, communities, service providers, the federal government and other partners to support Nova Scotians experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Since 2022, the provincial government has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to create more space in emergency shelters, more supportive housing units and more transitional options that offer a step toward permanent housing.



Because of our work with our partners, we now have a housing continuum that meets people where they are. Some need access to public or affordable housing. Others may require supportive housing – safe, affordable housing for people experiencing homelessness who need ongoing support to keep a roof over their head.



Sometimes, housing simply isn’t enough. Our service providers offer wraparound services and supports – like help finding a job, mental health and addictions care, substance use treatment, or life skills – to prepare those who need them for more independent living. We have a fantastic team of outreach and housing support workers in communities across the province, who work one-on-one with people experiencing homelessness to find the best option for their unique circumstances.



We’ve helped thousands and invested millions to support the incredible work of our service providers, from street outreach and housing support to diversion funding. We’ve made progress, but we know there is still work to do, and we’re committed to doing it.



To service providers, community organizations, and frontline workers: your work matters. In fact, it is the bedrock of our response. Your dedication saves lives and creates real opportunities for people to heal and rebuild. We see you, we commend you, and we will continue to be supportive partners in this work.



To all Nova Scotians: homelessness affects us all, and it has become more visible in many communities. We know this visibility can bring concern and frustration, especially when people see the impacts of homelessness close to home. These challenges are real, and that’s why shelters and supportive housing are so important. They give people safe places to go and access to the supports they need to rebuild their lives, while also helping to make neighbourhoods safer and more stable for everyone.



Good intentions are not enough. We need real solutions that work for the people we serve and the communities around them. That’s why we’ve dramatically increased our housing investments – because when we invest in housing, we invest in people. And when we invest in people, we build a stronger, more resilient Nova Scotia for everyone.

Scott Armstrong,

Minister of Opportunities and Social Development