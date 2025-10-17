WEST BAY: The West Bay Road & District Volunteer Fire Department has marked a busy year with new equipment, ongoing training, and active community involvement, all while navigating challenges facing volunteer services across Nova Scotia.

The department has upgraded its firefighting capabilities with a new Blitz Fire nozzle, replacing an older water monitor that required three personnel to operate. Additional investments include four TMR radios and pagers, two New York prying bars, and replacement fire hoses that were damaged or failed annual inspection.

Funding for these purchases was supported in part by the department’s 50/50 Fire Fighters draw.

With the Nova Scotia Firefighting School no longer provincially funded, the department has been seeking alternative training opportunities for its members. In-house training continues as usual, ensuring firefighters maintain critical skills despite funding gaps.

The department held a successful Hugh’s Fishcake and Bean supper this year and participated in fundraising through events like the Strait Area Truck and Tractor Pull, working alongside Port Hastings Fire Department.

Funds raised have contributed directly to new equipment and operational needs.

The West Bay Road & District Fire Department continues to provide Medical First Responder coverage, responding to cardiac events, urgent care calls, and time-critical emergencies.

However, increased call volumes and declining membership have made it difficult to respond to non-urgent medical calls. Joint responses with Port Hastings Fire Department for vehicle extrications, motor vehicle accidents, and ice rescues have strengthened the region’s emergency services.

The department highlighted ongoing issues with dry hydrants, urging residents to contact local councillors and municipal officials to address the lack of accessible water sources for firefighting.

The department is planning a ratepayer meeting on Oct. 20 during Fire Prevention Week at the West Bay Road Fire Hall. Additionally, they are pursuing a new fire station, having completed land migration and resurveying efforts, although government support has been limited.

In June, the department celebrated its 50th anniversary, honoring founding members and current volunteers for their dedication to the community.

The West Bay Road & District Volunteer Fire Department continues to seek new members and covers training costs for firefighting, medical first responder, and first aid courses, inviting residents to join in serving their communities.