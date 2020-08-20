CANSO: On a sunny afternoon, the wreaths and flowers were removed from the Seamen’s Memorial by Lions Ray and Judy White, transported to Whitman’s Wharf, and passed out to area boats participating in the boat parade.

The boats joined the lead boat, the Irishtowner with captain Berkley Dixon for a boat parade. The 20 boats circled Canso Harbour and left the harbour to sail into the Chedabucto Bay.

Contributed photos

Captain Berkley Dixon and grandson Fionn Locke display the wreath for area fishermen.

When all the boats circled around the Irishtowner, Seamen’s Memorial Co-Chair Lion Ray White welcomed all the participating boats. Rev. Susan Slater from All Saints Anglican Church read a special prayer which was broadcast to the boats in the parade.

Rev. Suzan Slater, with help from captain Berkley Dixon, blesses the wreaths and reads a prayer which was broadcast to area boats.

Following the moment of silence, wreaths were placed at sea by King Lion Janet Delorey from the Canso Lions Club, Rev. Susan Slater for area clergy and captain Berkley Dixon in memory of lost fishermen and women. The boats in the parade placed wreaths and flowers following the silence.

Rev. Susan Slater and King Lion Janet Delorey place a wreath on the water flowing the fleet blessing.

White thanked the boat owners for their participation in the 44nd Annual Boat Parade and laying wreaths at sea.