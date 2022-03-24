Home Sports X-Men fall short at AUS basketball tournament Sports X-Men fall short at AUS basketball tournament By Jake Boudrot - March 24, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Bennet Grumbach finished the Atlantic Univerity Sport semi final with five points in StFX’s 105-88 loss to the UPEI Panthers at the Scotia Bank Centre in Halifax on March 19. Photos by Drake LowthersAntoine Vernon drives the lane during third quarter action of the AUS Men’s Basketball semi final in Halifax on March 19. Justin Andrew (left) is all smiles after the play as his teammate Jamie White stands beside him during the AUS Semi Final. StFX came up short in a 105-88 loss to UPEI. Head Coach Tyrell Vernon talks to his X-Men during a time out at the AUS Men’s Basketball Semi Final in Halifax on March 19. In his final game in an X-Men jersey, Justin Andrew laid everything on the line for his team. He finished with 10 points, five assists and five rebounds in StFX’s loss.