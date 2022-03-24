Home Sports Nova Scotia Mixed Championship at Strait Area Community Curling Club Sports Nova Scotia Mixed Championship at Strait Area Community Curling Club By Mary Hankey - March 24, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Team Dexter members Kaitlyn Veitch and Martin Gavin keep a close eye on the rock coming into the house, in their game against Team Sullivan during the 2022 Nova Scotia Mixed Championship held over the weekend at the Strait Area Community Curling Club in Port Hawkesbury. Photos by Mary HankeyTeam Flemming came out on top at the 2022 Nova Scotia Mixed Championship held over the weekend at the Strait Area Community Curling Club in Port Hawkesbury. Team members were (from the left): Skip, Paul Flemming; Mate, Marie Christianson; Second, Scott Saccary; and Lead, Jill Brothers. Skip Paul Flemming delivers his last stone in the championship game again Team Sullivan. The final score was 7-4 with the victory going to Team Flemming. Marie Christianson calls the line in the final game at the Strait Area Community Curling Club. She recently appeared at the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, representing PEI. Christina Black was back to the curling club in Port Hawkesbury, where she curled for two seasons. She recently skipped Team Nova Scotia at the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Skip of two women’s world championship teams and six Tournament of Hearts Canadian Tournament of Hearts Canadian women’s championships, Colleen Jones was lead on Team Sullivan. Her son, Luke Saunders was second for the team, which was runner-up for the tournament. Scott Saccary was on the winning team that won the 2022 Nova Scotia Mixed Championship. He recently won the Ross Harstone Sportsmanship Award at the 2022 Tim Hortons Brier. Karleen Everist and MacKenzie Feindel swept hard to get the stone past the guard during their game in Draw 1 against Team MacDougall. Skip Bryce Everist calls the line in his team’s winning game against Team MacDougall at the Strait Area Community Curling Club.