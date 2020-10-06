X-Women Hockey sign local standout

ANTIGONISH: X-Women Hockey head coach Ben Berthiaume is happy to announce the commitment of forward Landyn Pitts for the 2021-22 season.

Pitts, a 5’8” left-handed shot from Lower West River, Antigonish County is currently in her third season with the Northern Selects Midget AAA program in the Maritime Major (U18) Female Hockey League.

In her first two seasons with the Selects, Pitts was league Rookie of the Year and most recently recognized as a first-team all-star. Besides her success at the Midget AAA level, Pitts has represented Team Nova Scotia at the Canada Winter Games and Team Atlantic at U-18 Nationals. She can play centre or left wing, and this versatility is an asset that Berthiaume welcomes to the program.

“We were very excited to get the call from Landyn that she chose StFX. Landyn is a player we have watched develop for many years, playing both bantam major boys and Midget AAA. Landyn really embodies everything that we look for in a prospect. She is an excellent student and person, she has been a leader at every level of her hockey career, and is excited to make her mark at the university level.

“As far as her hockey abilities go, we have had a number of opportunities to work with Landyn in camps and we’ve seen that her skill level is high. She has a great release, she is physically strong, has good balance and moves well. She will fit in nicely with our group of forwards and her attributes will allow for her to play many different situations. We look forward to working with Landyn on a daily basis and feel that she has the potential to be an impact player for the X-Women for many years to come.”

Pitts plans to study either Business or Science at StFX next fall.