GOLDBORO: In the past week, the proponent looking to build a multibillion-dollar Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facility in Goldboro has hired a new engineering firm to replace one that abandoned the project in July, and has also awarded a contract for the construction of a work camp.

Pieridae Energy Ltd. announced the respected global engineering firm Bechtel Corp. has agreed to replace Kellogg Brown & Root Ltd., who decided not to enter into a lump-sum turnkey engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) contract.

Pieridae’s CEO Alfred Sorensen says Bechtel is now on board to initiate a detailed review of the scope and design of the project and to develop an EPCC execution plan by March 31, 2021.

“This is a very positive step forward for our Goldboro LNG Project,” Sorensen said. “Bechtel has significant experience building and delivering global LNG projects, helping their customers deliver about 30 per cent of the world’s LNG capacity over the past two decades.”

He also noted the engineering firm has a proven track record of delivering projects throughout the world on time and on budget.

As per the service agreement, Bechtel will also deliver a final lump sum and a turnkey EPCC contract price proposal by May 31, 2021.

“Goldboro LNG is a shovel-worthy and shovel-ready project that will create thousands of jobs and help put Canadians back to work in a COVID-impacted environment,” Sorensen said. “[The project] will provide real, enduring and tangible economic benefits for First Nations; help lower global emissions by supplying LNG overseas to replace coal; and increase Europe’s choices in sourcing natural gas.”

Paul Marsden, Bechtel’s oil, gas and chemicals president said they are honoured to partner with Pieridae to deliver a cleaner energy future.

“We bring a long history of successfully delivering projects in Canada and partnering with our global customers to expand access to this energy source,” he said. “Together with Pieridae, we look forward to successfully bringing this project and its economic benefits to the Goldboro region.”

In May, Pieridae reported a delay until at least June 2021 to make their final decision on proceeding with the project, specifying technical obstacles created by COVID-19.

On October 1, Pieridae also announced they signed a Letter of Award selecting Black Diamond Group and the 13 Mi’kmaq communities throughout Nova Scotia to exclusively negotiate the contract to build a $720 million workforce lodge.

The lodge would house up to 5,000 workers who would build the Goldboro LNG facility, during the four-year construction phase, if the project were to be given the greenlight.

The agreement is structured so Black Diamond would be responsible for the lodge, while Mi’kmaq would provide hospitality services such as catering, housekeeping, and guest services.

Representation from Nova Scotia’s Mi’kmaq are excited about what this project means to their communities and the benefits it will bring to all of Atlantic Canada.

Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief PJ Prosper and Membertou First Nation Chief Terence Paul said a key component of reconciliation in Canada is the ability to have meaningful involvement in projects happening within their territories.

“We desire responsible development and environmental stewardship that reflect a Mi’kmaq voice,” the two said. “And our agreement with Pieridae is an example of how companies can respect our Mi’kmaw Rights and Title, and also provide an opportunity for Mi’kmaq participation in development on our lands.”