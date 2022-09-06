Home Community 44th annual River Bourgeois Festival Community 44th annual River Bourgeois Festival By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - September 6, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Shawn Boucher and Jonathan Stone were among the early boaters joining the Boat Poker Run on Sept. 3 in River Bourgeois. Photos by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardRiver Bourgeois’ Sharon Chilvers was honoured and surprised by her home community’s tribute to her and her years of community volunteerism during the annual festival. She and Rose Merrick were, once again, the festival’s co-chairs. Adam Cooke served as trivia master in River Bourgeois on Sept. 2 as 16 teams vied for first place during the community festival’s Trivia Night. (From the left): Jamie Mombourquette, Steven Campbell, Bryce Wasson, and Pat Burke took part in the Boat Poker Run in River Bourgeois on Saturday, held as part of the community’s annual festival. Brian Barkhouse was on volunteer duty on Sept. 3 at the River Bourgeois Seniors 50+ Building, which served as a canteen while construction on the new canteen building is completed. Angela Landry was part of the Wayne’s World team during the River Bourgeois Festival’s softball tournament. Marke Leyte was at the bat on Sept. 3 at the Edwin Bona Community Ball Field in River Bourgeois, during the festival’s softball tournament. Matthew Touesnard (left), Glen MacIver and Melvin Touesnard (right) hit the water on Sept. 3 for the Boat Poker Run in River Bourgeois.