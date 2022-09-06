Council agrees to push for better access to 911

PORT HOOD: The newest member of Inverness Municipal Council wants something done after residents were unable to access the 911 emergency response system.

District 2 Councillor Blair Phillips told the regular monthly meeting on Sept. 1 in Port Hood that there were two incidents.

“We had an incident up above my house where a person had broken their wrist and they couldn’t access the 911 system. People were very upset,” he told council.

The councillor asked council where they should apply pressure to fix this problem.

“It’s a major problem, it’s not about playing games with phones, it’s calling 911 to help support a person who needs help at that time. The quicker you activate the 911 system, the better the results will be,” Phillips said. “We have pockets of areas where it will work but then most pockets of areas, there’s no cell coverage at all. So that’s a big issue. When I was running, I talked to a lot of people and that was a major concern. It’s not only down my area, there’s areas along the western side of the island.”

Chief Administrative Officer Keith MacDonald responded that the municipality was turned down for funding under the Universal Broadband Fund.

“Council can certainly ask for a briefing from the minister responsible for that program to give us further information,” he said. “Some of our neighbouring municipalities, talking during a regional CAO meeting a few weeks ago, said they’d be interested in putting a joint letter into the province to utilize funding through the provincial fibre program. Once that work is completed, and if there’s any funding there, then that could be diverted to addressing cell phone gaps in Nova Scotia.”

Council approved a motion to send a letter to the federal minister overseeing the universal broadband program, as well as signing a joint letter with other municipalities to provincial officials.

During the July 7 council meeting, MacDonald confirmed that a funding application from a group consisting of local municipalities and First Nations was turned down by the Universal Broadband Fund. The municipality teamed up with Richmond and Victoria counties, as well as local First Nations, for the application which was submitted in January 2021.

MacDonald confirmed they were turned down in correspondence from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, which noted that the local application was denied “due to the overwhelming amount of applications that were submitted to the fund.”

The CAO noted that funding approval would have paved the way for new cell towers in each municipality and First Nation community.

Warden Bonny MacIsaac said she was disappointed and expressed hopes that the bid would be successful in the next round of funding.

Noting that better cell service is one of Inverness County’s top priorities, MacDonald said problems persist in every part of the municipality, and council agreed with this suggestion to meet with local MLAs since there might be sources of funding under the provincial broadband initiative administered by Develop Nova Scotia.

Last winter, a community group lobbying for better internet connectivity decided to start pushing for improvements in other communication services.

Better Internet for Inverness County – which has members from the Margarees, Judique, Creignish, Marble Mountain, and Glendale areas – contacted all Inverness County volunteer fire departments to gather their concerns about cell phone and Trunked Mobile Radio (TMR) coverage. They said all but one department responded and all shared the same concern that more cell towers are needed in the county to meet their needs.

Cell phone dead spots and sporadic difficulties with community back up battery power are two of the main sources of these communication concerns, the group noted.

Eileen Coady of Margaree Forks told the group there is little confidence in the communications system, noting the local fire department encountered problems during power outages and motor vehicle collisions.

The group said the West Bay Road Volunteer Fire Department experienced a situation where they did not have working cell phones or TMRs to communicate with the community or fellow first responders for four days.

The group said a member of the Mabou Volunteer Fire Department spoke of a situation when one of the members went in the ditch and remained alone for several hours until the rest of the troop were able to find him because he was not within cell range.

Group member John “Smokey” MacNeil of Creignish reported other situations when the communication system in Mabou was down, and the Fire Chief in Whycocomagh reported they had no landlines or pagers.

The group said because cell phones, UHF ultra-high frequency radios, pagers, and all other connectivity devices require appropriate connectivity, more towers are needed in Inverness County.

Another group member John MacInnis said back-up power for the phone system is inadequate, and that was demonstrated two years ago in Judique when the community lost all communication in the span of two hours because back-up batteries were not maintained.

The group is pushing for legislation that ensures service providers carry out consistent scheduled service to community batteries to make sure landline systems work. The provincial government needs to initiate clear, strict mandates for service providers, they stated. The group said it also wrote the Fire Service Association of Nova Scotia to ask them to join the push.