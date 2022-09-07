Steinhart Distillery expansion project adding entertainment venues, product to lineup

ARISAIG: Thanks to some assistance from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), a local distillery is soon set to embark on an expansion project.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser confired Steinhart Distillery has recently benefitted from two re-payable contributions from the federal government totaling $700,000.

“When you’re dealing with a private business, we have a series of programs that typically offer interest-free loans to businesses that will have an easier time justifying an investment to expand their services,” Fraser told The Reporter. “We try not to be in the business of picking winners and losers by giving public money to a private entity, but we want to create the conditions where people succeed when they make these kinds of investments.”

The first re-payable contribution is for $500,000 and is through the Tourism Relief Fund, which was a fund the federal government established to specifically help the tourism sector which has been hit as hard as any by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Of course when you shut the world down to visitors, tourism operators went without,” Fraser said.

The funding will allow Steinhart Distillery to build an outdoor stage, to renovate a large barn on the property for the use of weddings and indoor concerts, and it will also allow them to construct a multipurpose building for year-round use by community groups.

“Upgrading capacity and upgrading infrastructure is something you need to do in the tourism sector because if you’re at capacity from the first of July to the end of August,” Fraser said. “You can’t necessarily welcome more guests, you need to extend your season. So this is going to allow them to do more things for a longer time of the year.”

The second re-payable contribution Steinhart Distillery received was through the Jobs and Growth Fund, which is managed by ACOA, for $200,000.

“This is going to allow the distillery to purchase specialized equipment, that will allow them to produce ready to drink cocktails in a can,” Fraser said. “They ae going to use their locally-made gin, with locally-harvested berries and I think they’re starting with cranberries, blueberries and haskap berries.”

This portion of the contribution, Fraser said, will allow the distillery to quickly operate at scale and get their products into stores in large quantities.

“It’s exciting. When you see a new business grows at the pace Steinhart has been growing, it’s tremendous for the whole area, because it brings people in who would be coming down the Shore Road, who would not otherwise be coming down,” he said. “I went to pay Tom a visit at the distillery a few weeks ago, and he’s got such a refreshing perspective on supporting tourism. He mentioned some folks in the sector are worried about competition when someone opens up next door.”

Fraser explained, the business owner’s perspective, which he believes is the right one, is what’s good for the area is good for his business and the best thing for a tourism operator is to create a critical mass.

“When you go to communities where they have this successful tourism sector, you’ll notice that there are dozens of opportunities, to come and enjoy a community, to spend your money doing different things and experiencing, in this case, the Northumberland Strait, home of the warmest ocean waters in Canada,” Fraser said. “To know that he is making this kind of investment, to create an anchor participant in the local tourism scene, is the kind of thing that I believe will help drive growth for the next business that wants to open up on the Shore Road.”

Although The Reporter reached out to Steinhart Distillery for comment, by the time of publication, Thomas Steinhart was unavailable.