ANTIGONISH: On a quiet evening each month at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, a single candle is lit. Its glow is small, but it shines in the centre of a circle where words once too heavy to carry alone finally find voice.

For those who have lost a loved one to suicide, this ritual marks the beginning of two hours of connection, grief, and, slowly, healing.

The support group was founded in 2022 by Rev. Natasha Brubaker, an Anglican priest who came to Antigonish County to serve in the Three Harbours parish. Within months of arriving, she heard of the suicide deaths of two young men in the community. The news stirred something both urgent and personal.

Her own mother had died by suicide, and she wondered how much support was available in the community for those grieving a suicide loss.

“The question felt personal and urgent.”

Brubaker knew from her own journey that suicide grief is unlike any other – complicated, isolating, and layered with questions that may never find answers.

Years earlier, she had co-led a similar group in another province. In Antigonish, she reached out and found a partner in retired social worker Marie Meagher, who agreed to help facilitate.

Together, they created a safe space where silence could be broken, and sorrow named without judgment.

“Grief after suicide has its own contours,” Brubaker said. “It’s a traumatic loss, often complicated, and it requires special care and a safe, intentional space with people who understand its dynamics.”

With a $3,000 grant from the Antigonish Town and County Community Health Board, the group was able to cover the basics – meeting space, refreshments, and materials.

But what mattered most wasn’t money. It was the chance to sit together and say, “You are not alone.”

Attendance has ebbed and flowed – some meetings drawing only a few, others nearly 20. But numbers were never the measure of success.

“People come when they need to, as often or as rarely as they like,” Brubaker said. “If someone hasn’t been in six months but finds a particular time especially hard – like a loved one’s birthday – they’re welcome to come.”

The sessions follow a rhythm: a candle lit, a check-in on how each person is doing, a theme introduced, and then open conversation. The rules are simple but powerful: speak only from personal experience, listen without interrupting, and offer compassion, not advice.

Over time, stories fill the circle. Some are raw, spoken through tears. Others carry quiet resilience. And always, the candle burns steady at the centre.

Brubaker has since stepped away, entrusting the group to others who continue the work. But she sees her role not as diminished but fulfilled.

“Part of my role as clergy is helping others discover their gifts and how they can care for their neighbours,” she said. “I try to cultivate that, create space for others to step in, and then step back myself. So, I see the evolution of this group as a very good thing.”

For survivors of suicide loss, grief never vanishes. Birthdays, anniversaries, or sudden memories reopen the ache. But within the circle, there is permission to grieve – and a gentle reminder that joy can return.

“This isn’t meant to be a lifelong commitment,” Brubaker said. “It’s a place for healing and support, helping people move forward. Grief doesn’t disappear, but our relationship to it can change. We want people to re-engage with life, find joy again, and live fully – without diminishing the reality of what they’ve endured.”

In a town where news of loss travels quickly and the weight of silence can be heavy; Brubaker’s vision gave voice to grief that might otherwise have gone unheard.

And every month, when the circle gathers and a small flame is lit, it burns as a quiet promise: healing is possible, even after the darkest of nights.