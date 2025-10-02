RIVER BOURGEOIS: At 92 years old, Alcantra Landry has worn many hats throughout his life, and although lighthouse keeper was never one of them, lighthouses have been a guiding presence in his story.

A lifelong resident of River Bourgeois, Landry first learned woodworking alongside his father and uncles, developing the skills to build and repair nearly anything. By his teenage years, there was little he could not construct.

And his first lighthouse? “Well, that was about 75, 76 years ago,” Landry recalls.

At just 15, he joined his father, brother, and fellow community member Stanley MacPhee to construct a new lighthouse on Ouetique Island – also known as Qutique or Ouetique – just offshore from River Bourgeois. Using two boats, a horse, and a ramp, the small crew hauled gravel and supplies to the island while also dismantling the old structure. Their four-person effort earned $60.

“Of course, a dollar was worth a dollar then, you know.”

Pictured in his shed, Landry has a tried-and-true system for constructing his lighthouses and countless other items.

After leaving school at 15, Landry entered the workforce full-time. He helped his father build a lobster boat, spent several years fishing, and later worked as a truck driver hauling lumber and gravel. His career included time in road construction, 20 months aboard an icebreaker in northern waters, and a period finishing and varnishing furniture at Riverside Industries, a River Bourgeois company active from the 1950s to the late 1970s.

In 2003, Landry lent a hand to Gerald LeBlanc in building a replica lighthouse for River Bourgeois, reigniting his interest in the structures. Before long, he was crafting decorative lawn lighthouses with functioning lights – an endeavour that has since become his hallmark in retirement.

“I was doing nothing, so I started making them,” he explains, pointing to several pieces gifted to family and temporarily borrowed back for display.

Unlike many woodworkers, Landry does not rely on patterns or formal plans.

“I just make it up,” he says, surrounded by photos of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Even the garbage box at the end of his driveway got the Alcantra Landry lighthouse treatment.

Working with pine in his modest shed, he meticulously measures each piece, while his daughter, Gerarda Pettitpas, observes.

“He’s very fussy. It can’t be a 16th of an inch off.”

Over the years, he has experimented with paints, styles, and sizes, completing an estimated 70 lighthouses, in addition to life-sized structures, log cabins with lights, large wishing wells, and even a lighthouse-shaped garbage box at the end of his driveway.

Because he does not follow a set design, each creation is unique. His more recent projects feature removable tops to allow easier access to the electric lights.

“I like to add different things to them. Some of them have different sized holes in the door, or a window in the back.”

With winter on the horizon, Landry plans to finish a garbage box for his son before putting his tools away for the season.

With Landry learning and trying new things along the way, it is likely that each handcrafted lighthouse is unique.

“I have no heat in the shed at all, and as soon as the grass is finished, I shove the lawn tractor in there and that’s it.”

During the colder months, he keeps busy with jigsaw puzzles, his favourite YouTube channel, and time with family and friends. But when spring returns, so too will his woodworking.

“Ah, there’s nothing else to,” he says with a shrug.

“I talk to the walls, but they won’t answer me,” he adds with a wink.

Landry’s handcrafted lighthouses have found homes both near and far, displayed not only throughout the local community but also in Toronto, Florida, and Virginia – standing as enduring beacons of his craftsmanship and creativity.