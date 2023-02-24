A tribute to Muriel Berthier

She was born into humble circumstances as many were on Isle Madame in 1941. The bite of the Great Depression was still very real and many sons, husbands and brothers were off to war, some out of duty, others to escape the misery.

She not only inherited jet black hair that stubbornly refused to turn gray as she entered her ninth decade, but an infectious sense of humour that endeared her to family, friends, and strangers. She used it to console children and reassure the elderly but that is not why residents of Isle Madame should regard Muriel Berthier as special; it is because of her impact on the lives of every single resident of this island for the 50-plus years of her professional career as the X-Ray and Laboratory technician.

She provided relief for her replacement for many years after her official retirement in 2006. If you asked today who Muriel Berthier was, only a minority of residents would know her name. For Muriel that was a good thing, but if you believe that role models who indefatigably do good deeds and offer selfless sacrifice to make society stronger and more nurturing, are the backbone of communities, it is not.

Muriel Berthier was 82 years old when she died. Her legacy is not easily quantifiable. In 1958 she left her native Petit de Grat for Newfoundland where she was sponsored to train as a combined medical technician by the Red Cross and returned to work as a combined X-Ray and Laboratory Technician at St Anne Hospital in 1959.

St Anne Hospital was created in 1948, operated by the Red Cross initially, later by the Filles de Jesus, and supported by residents of Isle Madame and Louisdale. In 12 years, 2,500 births would be registered as a maternity service and countless lives were saved during its existence as a birthing unit. It remains an integral part of the lives of people on Isle Madame even as it now exists as a nursing home and outpatient and emergency service facility.

Muriel was witness to the many challenges along the arduous and painful journey to provide medical care in a very rural and sometimes forgotten part of Nova Scotia. She was a mentor, a counsellor, and a friend to hundreds of young nurses, physicians, support staff, and anyone who needed a shoulder that was padded with the experience of her own personal challenges.

Like so many women of her time, wanting a professional life also meant that her duties as wife and mother were an additional responsibility. She married in 1962 and while working full-time, she raised four children, much of the time on her own.

For the majority of her career she was on call 24/7 responding to calls in the middle of the night for trauma victims or to help sort out a sick child. She not only provided professional service but would often help console family members and offer whatever assistance she could to her colleagues.

Muriel was a good coworker; someone many employees enjoyed working with. She was willing to help the team succeed and keep it focused on why we were there; to serve. Bottom line, she was pleasant to be around because of her positive attitude and her respect for her coworkers.

On April 19, 1985, Greg MacIssac, MLA for Richmond, introduced a Private Members Bill to correct an oversight. Combined X-Ray and Laboratory Technicians had been granted status as Registered Technicians, so-called grandfathering, when the combined training program was discontinued.

For one reason or another, Muriel Berthier did not receive the notice. This meant that she missed out on a significant increase in compensation among other benefits. The bill was introduced and passed second reading without a single dissenting vote but at Private and Local Bills Committee on May 14, a fierce lobbying campaign was mounted by the Registered Technician Association against the bill.

As is common in politics, rhetoric often supplants logic and fairness. In a packed committee room, there sat Muriel among colleagues and legal representatives from the association while they disavowed her claim, and as such, devalued the decades of service she had provided residents of Richmond County. The bill was subsequently withdrawn without cause. True to character, Muriel soldiered on returning to work the very next day.

There have been many heroes along the path to provide health care services on Isle Madame. Some have been recognized for their vision and steely determination as they battled health officials and politicians to create St. Anne Hospital and later St. Anne Community and Nursing Care Centre. Others have not been recognized for their valuable contribution of service to patients and residents.

From the janitor, to the ward clerk, to the board members, and everyone in between, each has shown dedication beyond the call of duty. There have been triumphs and tragedies along the way and many obstacles to overcome but it was people such as Muriel Berthier who, in her own quiet and self-effacing way, kept it all going in the background.

It was a privilege to have known Muriel as a friend but especially as a professional colleague. Her humility, intelligence, sense of humour, and her loving heart taught me that one’s achievements are not always measured in headlines.

She taught me that everyone has a purpose in life and a unique talent to give to others. And when we blend this unique talent with service to others, we experience fulfillment and contentment which is the ultimate goal. She taught me that if you take yourself too seriously, the only person you will disappoint is yourself. She also taught me that the glass is always half full. She embodied the philosophy that longing to accomplish a great and noble task is a worthwhile goal, but it is important to accomplish small tasks as if they were great and noble.

In essence, Muriel taught me that life is a lesson in humility. As Saint Augustine said: “Humility is the foundation of all the other virtues hence, in the soul in which this virtue does not exist there cannot be any other virtue except in mere appearance.”

And finally, gratitude is due to Muriel’s family who shared her with us even when they needed her more than we did. Take comfort and say not in grief she is no more, but live in thankfulness that she was.

Dr. Robert Martel

Cap Auguet