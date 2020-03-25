Additional child pornography charges laid against Richmond County man

LOWER L’ARDOISE: Child pornography charges have been laid against a L’Ardoise man who was arrested in October 2019 on sexual assault and related offences.

RCMP investigators searched the suspect’s home on October 1, 2019 and seized his electronic devices. The search of the devices has recently been completed and child pornography was found on them.

As a result, James Darren Peters, 49, of Lower L’Ardoise was arrested on March 23. Peters has been charged with one additional charge of possession of child pornography and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on June 29. He was released by police on strict conditions.

Peters was charged last Fall following a complaint that he sexually assaulted a young male at a department store in Port Hawkesbury and then in Sydney in August 2019.