MULGRAVE: After two years of waiting, it appears the town will finally be receiving a new facility to treat its wastewater.

On May 19, Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway, along with Lloyd Hines, Minister of Transportation and Active Transit, and Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm, announced additional funding for a new wastewater treatment facility in the town.

According to a press release issued on May 19 by the federal government, the project was originally announced in the summer of 2019, but construction of the new facility was paused as a result of financial challenges brought on by the pandemic.

Due to a recent increase in federal funding, the press release said residents can now expect the construction to begin in the “upcoming months.”

After lobbying Hines and Kelloway, the mayor said they were successful in having their funding portion decreased from $1.4 million to over $489,000.

“We started on it, and we didn’t like the funding so we went after the government for a better funding plan. With COVID, everything kind of went off the table for a while, we just kept battling,” Chisholm told The Reporter. “That was like throwing an anchor in the bottom of the boat for the town, it was going to sink us for sure. We couldn’t afford that. It was good; we worked well with the government, the government worked well with us.”

The Government of Canada said it is investing an additional $1.4 million in this project through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada program, for a total investment of $4,402,538.

“The new wastewater treatment facility is crucial to ensuring the well-being of our families, our communities, and our environment, for generations to come,” Kelloway said.

The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $2.4 million to this project.

“This funding can help ease that burden, meaning needed capital improvements can be completed sooner,” Hines said. “The new facility will help keep Mulgrave safe, healthy and environmentally sustainable for many years to come.”

According to the press release, the new facility and the accompanying upgrades will benefit the community by increasing the ability to manage and treat wastewater and storm water, reducing overflows into nearby waterways.

Chisholm said they were mandated by government to build a new facility to replace the plant on Main Street, but the facility on Loggie Street will remain in operation.

“It’s outlived its usefulness right now, so we have to get rid of that one,” he said of the Main Street facility. “We’ll put a pumping station in there and pump all the waste to the one of Loggie (Street).”

The mayor said they are currently going through the engineering process, but with current public health restrictions, it is difficult to give a specific timeline on the start of construction.

“We’re hoping as soon as possible to get back on track because right now, we’re two years behind on a three or four-year plan on that,” Chisholm said. “We’re just happy to get the funding and get at it.”

After they were able to rent the former Mulgrave Memorial Education Centre all summer and most of the year, the Mulgrave Mayor added that this latest development comes on the heels of other recent good news announcements for the town.

“Things are looking up, we had some good news in town over the last little bit,” he added. “There’ll be a new tender coming out for a new bridge in the not too distant future. We’ve got new tenants in the school, an eight-year contract, so the classrooms upstairs have been rented by CBDC. We’ve also got the Front Porch is opening up a store down at the marina building. Their ice cream barn will be down there, coffee, soups and sandwiches, crafts, a little bit of everything. And you can get your bread, milk, eggs, and whatnot, which is big for the town because we didn’t have a store until they opened.”