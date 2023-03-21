After losing community store 15 years ago, Pomquet on track to get country market

POMQUET: Local farmers and artisans will soon have another place to showcase their products within the Municipality of the County of Antigonish.

An application to amend the Central Antigonish Plan Area Land Use Bylaw to re-zone a portion of property identified as a rural development zone, RD-1, to a rural commercial zone, RC-1, would allow for the development of a country market.

John Bain, the director of planning at the Eastern District Planning Commission (EDPC), advised the public hearing was in relation to the front portion of the property located at 306 Pomquet Monks Head Road, in Upper Pomquet.

The EDPC received an application from Jeffery Agnew in July 2022, requesting the amendment to rezone the 3.5 acre parcel of land. The applicant plans to renovate an existing building on the property into a country market.

A long driveway runs along the southern side of the lot and branches off into the parking area of an existing accessory building located in the front half of the property, and a home with a spacious backyard in the rear half of the property.

The applicant plans to provide their customer base with local products such as vegetables, fruits, honey, eggs, meat, baked goods, along with a convenience store and everyday products.

During open discussion, Councillor Gary Mattie indicated a country market in the Upper Pomquet area of the municipality is a great idea.

“Especially for a community that has to come to town to just pick something up,” Mattie said. “I think it will be a welcome addition.”

Echoing his colleague’s comments, Councillor Harris McNamara suggested a country market will offer another place for local farmers to sell their goods.

“I think it will be a great addition to the community,” District 5 Councillor Remi Deveau, who covers the Pomquet area, said. “We lost our community store about 15 years ago, so this will be a step in the right direction.”

While the question was brought up if the country store was going to be seasonal or a year-round entity, the question couldn’t be answered by Bain as he was not 100 per cent certain, but the assumption was made by council that it would be a year-round entity due to the fact it intends to carry convenience store items.

EDPC’s recommendation to council was to approve an amendment to change the identified property from RD-1 to RC-1, and the motion passed unanimously.

Following the meeting, Warden Owen McCarron told reporters it’s a wonderful thing anytime there’s an opportunity for local vendors to sell their products.

“I think the councillor from the Pomquet area articulated very well that they lost a convenience store a number of years ago in the community, and to see someone to actually step up to create a convenience store, farmers market is an excellent opportunity for the community,” McCarron said. “It speaks to growth in the area; the community of Pomquet is growing. It’s nice to see a developer in that neck of the woods take a leap of faith to do something like this.”