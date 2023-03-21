Antigonish community fridge emergency response to emergency situation

ANTIGONISH: A group of concerned citizens looking to tackle local food insecurity hosted an information session to brainstorm what would and could work in the town and county of Antigonish.

Speaking on how the Antigonish Coalition to End Poverty and the Antigonish Food Security Association partnered together with the Antigonish Farmers Market, Wyanne Sandler advised that after almost a year of preparation, the Antigonish Community Fridge and Pantry opened on Aug. 13, 2022.

Since the success of the location outside the Farmers’ Market at the corner of James Street and Fairview Street, a second location has opened within the People’s Place Library on Antigonish’s Main Street, that’s only accessible during business hours.

A community fridge is an accessible, shared fridge stocked with donations from local businesses and community members. The food sharing project was established to address urgent food insecurity in Antigonish town and county.

“People don’t have the resources they need to be able to access safe, nutritious, adequate food,” Sandler said. “During the pandemic, there were a lot of visual aid initiatives that were happening in communities, where people were saying, ‘what can (be done) to support our neighbours, in this really difficult time.’”

This resulted in numerous community fridges and pantries popping up across the country, noting she was inspired by one from Charlottetown, PEI, her home province.

“We started to explore what that would look like in Antigonish. The community fridge was an emergency response to an emergency situation,” Sandler said. “It’s been amazing to see how much support we’ve been getting from the community to continue to fill that.”

When a donation is made to the fridge, it’s often gone within an hour.

“We know there are dozens of people accessing both of these fridges every day,” Sandler said. “At the Farmers’ Market there is a camera, so we have a rough sense of how many people access. One time before 9 a.m., there had already been 10 people who visited the fridge.”

As a grassroots community initiative, the organizers of the community fridge and pantry wanted to have a discussion with supporters on what questions they have, what’s working and what can be done to improve service on what is amounting to be a serious need for the community.

According to one of the organizers, the Nova Scotia Department of Finance website indicated, food prices jumped 10.7 per cent in Nova Scotia in 2022, and they are projecting over a 12 per cent increase in 2023.

“You look at our community, and how many are struggling right now, and you add another almost 12 per cent to their grocery bills,” the organizer said. “We’re going to be needing more than two community fridges. We need to get better at feeding each other.”

Cost-shared food boxes, community gardens, local breakfast and lunch programs, a travelling food bank using community transit, the use of community kitchens, preservation, and education, among other things, were discussed during the meeting.

Owner of Back East Seafood and Back East at Home, Damien Welsh, pitched the idea of creating a community soup kitchen in Antigonish.

“The benefit of soup is you can do a lot with soup, there are a lot of nutritional components that go into soup and its filling. Someone could partner with the commercial kitchen at the Farmers’ Market as the productions site,” Welsh said. “The ingredients would come from leftovers or imperfects and reductions from Superstore and Sobeys. Volunteers would produce the soup, the soup would go out safely into the fridge, with extra soup kept in reserve and are back filled, so we’re not producing a whole bunch of soup that day and it all disappears that same day. It would be a constant flow of nutritional soup.”

Speaking as a business and a donor, he explained whenever they post about making a donation to the fridge, it’s never about their personal exposure.

“For us as a business, it’s about creating awareness from the beginning,” Welsh said. “The more people that see that, the more people are going to feel comfortable doing it. It’s not about the pat on the back, it’s about the deed and that awareness is key.”

Anyone interested in volunteering, making a donation, or finding out more information on the initiative can follow the Antigonish Community Fridge on social media or email: antigonishcommunityfridge@gmail.com.