SYDNEY MINES: A housing development in Guysborough will be getting help from the provincial and federal governments.

On March 17, Cape Breton East MLA Brian Comer, along with Sydney-Victoria MP Jaimie Battiste, announced that their governments are investing $16.6 million in 10 affordable housing projects across the province.

The province said this includes $1.35 million for a project by Atlantic Edge Properties Inc. to construct 36 units in Guysborough.

Across Nova Scotia, the projects will create 236 new rental units with more than half offered at rents at or below 80 per cent of the local market average, the governments noted.

“We are in a housing crisis, and we are taking concrete steps to create more supply to help Nova Scotians find safe and affordable housing,” said Comer. “Government will continue to work in partnership with the federal government, the private sector and non-profit providers to build more homes like these for Nova Scotians.”

The province said it is providing $9.1 million through the Affordable Housing Development Program and the Government of Canada said it is providing $7.5 million through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund and the Canada-Nova Scotia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

“Through investments in affordable housing, our government is providing assistance to those who need it most here in Cape Breton and in all corners of the country,” said Battiste. “We are committed to making communities stronger through projects like these. These investments help create new jobs and stimulate the local economy, while providing access to safe, affordable homes for Nova Scotia’s seniors, families and individuals, including Cape Bretoners.”

Through the Affordable Housing Development Program, the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing partners with private developers and community housing groups to encourage and help fund the construction of new affordable housing, the province said, noting that changes to the program include a reduction in the equity requirement for non-profit applicants from 20 per cent to five per cent, and a more streamlined process for developers.

The program helps low to moderate income Nova Scotians households find housing at a price they can afford, noted the province.

“If developers were financing 100 per cent of the development and construction costs, they would typically charge full market rent on all units,” Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing spokesperson Krista Higdon wrote The Reporter in an email. “One of the ways to ensure that a portion of new units are offered below market rent is by providing public funding.”

The property holding company of Caper Developments Ltd., Atlantic Edge Properties, is building the 36 unit Carleton Place in Guysborough, with 18 affordable apartments, and another 18 rented at market value, for those 55 and older.

Andrew Boudreau, of Caper Developments, said rents will not include the cost of power. He said an affordable one bedroom unit will be $535 per month, an affordable two bedroom will cost $720 each month, a market one bedroom apartment will be rented at $1,050 per month, while a market two bedroom unit will go for $1,400 monthly.

The one bedroom units will range from 650 to 800 square feet, while the two bedroom units will be from 850 to 1,000 square feet, said Boudreau.

Boudreau said each apartment will have all basic amenities like a washer and dryer, fridge, and stove. He said they will also feature high efficiency heat pumps, as well as a glass rail balcony.

As a secure building, Boudreau said it will require coded access, and it will be fully accessible. He said there will be an elevator on the main floor that travels through the building and all rooms are wheelchair accessible.

Since breaking ground on the $5.5 million development at the beginning of February, Boudreau said they have completed work on the water, Phase 3 power, and foundation preparation.

After the estimated 14 month construction phase, Boudreau said they are planning to be open by May, 2024.

By May 1, Boudreau said there will be a web site at: www.thecarletonplace.com for interested tenants.

The company also has plans for 80 units in Antigonish, said Boudreau which they have been working with the Eastern District Planning Commission, but he cautioned that the project is still in the early stages.

After recent discussions with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, Boudreau said the company is also considering a second development for Guysborough.