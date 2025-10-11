By Charlie Teljeur

Whether we recognize it or not we are in the midst of an AI revolution and it’s a revolution that extends well beyond asking directions to the nearest gas station. AI has infiltrated our sports as well.

What started out as a slow crawl has now accelerated at lightning speed to encompass things we never thought possible – or even worthwhile. This leads us to ask how much is enough because, if we want a computer calculating balls and strikes, what’s the point of having an umpire in the first place?

For me, this is concerning.

Minimizing the human element, with all its imperfections, is the start of a slippery slope and it’s not hard to see how computers could completely take over the flow and spontaneity of a game given technology’s ability to be much closer to perfection than we are.

It’s not that we don’t want perfection, it’s just that we need to know where to draw the line. Where do we as humans stop and where does AI begin?

It begins by transforming the very relationship we have with AI from adversarial to amicable. It’s not about what it can do but rather what we want it to do. And there’s a lot it can do. Interestingly what it does best is what we’ve always known it can do: Quick data computation and instantaneous analysis. In short, number crunching.

Anyone who’s watched a sports broadcast in the last five years knows this firsthand given the real-time data that’s available to viewers. You can’t help but be impressed with the amount of pertinent information we see on screen, whether it’s in-car data from a NASCAR event or the exit velocity of a home run.

That’s just what AI brings to a broadcast. For the teams themselves the value and importance of the technology runs much deeper than that.

Take performance analytics. By outfitting players with GPS trackers, accelerometers, or heart rate monitors a team can generate time-series data involving things like speed, acceleration, distance and heart rate. Within this data the AI technology will look for patterns that can highlight physical anomalies like a hockey player’s skating stride becoming shorter which may signal signs of fatigue or an increased risk of injury. A pitcher’s spin rate, for example, changes by two to three per cent before the onset of arm strain.

Instead of having coaches manually sift through millions of datapoints, AI can detect the anomalies (when compared with the player’s baseline) which can predict a player’s workload threshold, helping the team manage his health more accurately.

AI is already assisting teams in scouting and drafting where computer vision breaks down a player’s biomechanics (stride length, release speed, shot angle) from game film, which is then compared against massive datasets of current professionals. A 17-year-old defenseman, for example, may have skating mechanics similar to that of a 2013 Drew Doughty and the AI flags the prospect as having “pro-level markers.”

AI is perfectly built for pattern recognition and while scouts still ultimately make the final judgment call, AI can reduce the chances of missing an “outlier talent.”

AI-driven draft prep tools are already being utilized by NHL teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New Jersey Devils, and baseball has long used Statcast + AI to model college players’ transitions to Major League Baseball.

Machine Learning technology also assists in strategy and simulation. AI models feed on game data and simulate millions of scenarios which can help in-game decision-making.

What’s the win probability if the Leafs pull their goalie with 2:10 left vs. 1:45? NFL 4th-down models simulate expected points vs. turnover risk in real time. These what ifs are similar to stock trading algorithms which can process endless variables much faster than any coach can.

The Philadelphia Eagles have used AI-driven analytics for fourth-down calls for some time now which has led to heavy usage of the infamous Tush Push, a play that more resembles rugby than football. The Eagles have converted the play 96.6 per cent of the time in fourth-and-one scenarios since 2022. It has become so unstoppable that nearly two-thirds of NFL teams voted to ban it.

Despite resistance to it, Artificial Intelligence has established itself as a major player in major league sports – and for good reason. It has already proven to be invaluable. Where it goes from here is simply a question of whether it’s here to help the game or to run the game.