VICTORIA COUNTY: The Municipality of the County of Victoria has received a $70,000 investment from the federal government to support its climate adaptation initiatives, part of a national effort to strengthen local climate resilience.

On Aug. 22, the federal government announced approximately $5.2 million in investments through the Green Municipal Fund’s Local Leadership for Climate Adaptation initiative. The funding will support 70 municipalities across Canada in developing climate adaptation projects, including 11 in Nova Scotia.

These projects focus on strengthening resilience through climate adaptation plans, climate-focused asset management strategies, and community-wide risk assessments.

Victoria County will use its portion of the funding to develop a climate adaptation plan and to provide specialized training for municipal staff.

“The plan is a strategy specific to Victoria County that identifies risks from climate change impacts, such as floods and wildfires, and outlines the actions that will make our communities and our environment more prepared and protected,” a statement issued by the municipality on Sept. 19 said. “This work will play a key role in increasing climate resilience across the county. The training will help municipal staff become better equipped to adapt to and respond to climate change, further supporting our long-term resilience and adaptation efforts.”

The funding is part of a larger $530-million federal commitment under the National Adaptation Strategy, which includes over $2 billion in new investments aimed at helping communities across Canada prepare for the growing impacts of climate change.

Delivered in partnership with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), the program provides local governments with financial support and skills development opportunities to strengthen proactive climate adaptation planning and implementation.

“Communities across Canada are taking steps to safeguard the wellbeing of their communities in the face of growing and intensifying climate impacts,” Rebecca Bligh, president of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities said. “Investment in initiatives through the Green Municipal Fund empower local leaders to make climate risk assessments and adaptation strategies into decisive climate action.”

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $6.6 billion in climate adaptation initiatives, including $2.1 billion in new commitments since fall 2022 to implement the National Adaptation Strategy and support related activities.

According to a federal statement, extreme weather events in 2024 “impacted millions of Canadians, resulting in fatalities and causing destruction to property,” leading to “a new all-time annual record in insured losses of over $8.5 billion.”

Canada’s nationwide average temperature for 2024 was the highest on record, measuring 2.0°C above the 1991–2020 average.